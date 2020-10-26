Global Pick to Light Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Pick to Light market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Pick to Light market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Pick to Light uses light devices mounted at item locations on flow rack, shelving, workstations or other storage media to guide operators to the correct product locations and quantities required to fill an order.
The growth of this market is propelled by the emergence of advanced automated warehouses, growth of the e-commerce industry, and globalization of supply chain network. Moreover, pick to light offers error-free and better productivity operations and enhanced labor utilization.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Pick to Light Market
In 2019, the global Pick to Light market size was US$ 818.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1195.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2026.
Global Pick to Light Scope and Market Size
Pick to Light market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pick to Light market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Pick to Light market is segmented into
Manual
Auto Guided
Segment by Application, the Pick to Light market is segmented into
Assembly & Manufacturing
Retail & E-Commerce
Pharma & Cosmetics
Food & Beverages
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Pick to Light Market Share Analysis
Pick to Light market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Pick to Light product introduction, recent developments, Pick to Light sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Daifuku
Murata Machinery
SSI SCHAEFER
Dematic
Honeywell
Kardex Group
Sick AG
Knapp AG
Aioi-Systems Co
Swisslog
Vanderlande
ULMA Handling Systems
Hans Turck GmbH
Bastian Solutions
Weidmuller
Banner
CREFORM (Yazaki-Kako)
Wenglor Sensonic
Lightning Pick Technologies
ATOX Sistemas
KBS Industrieelektronik
Insystems Automation
Falcon Autotech
