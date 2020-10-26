Global Optical Encoders Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Optical Encoders market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Optical Encoders market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
An optical encoder is a type of encoder that uses a sensor to identify position change as light passes through a patterned encoder wheel or disk.
In the world wide, North America, Europe and China are the major manufacturing regions. North America is the leader in optical encoders market, whose revenue is estimated to 44% production market share in 2017.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Optical Encoders Market
In 2019, the global Optical Encoders market size was US$ 1332.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1554.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.2% during 2021-2026.
Global Optical Encoders Scope and Market Size
Optical Encoders market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Optical Encoders market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Optical Encoders market is segmented into
Incremental Encoders
Absolute Encoders
Incremental optical encoders are the main product, capturing about 68% of global consumption of optical encoders in 2017.
Segment by Application, the Optical Encoders market is segmented into
Healthcare
Machine Tool
Consumer Electronics
Assembly Equipment
Other
The assembly equipment holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 25% of the market share.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Optical Encoders Market Share Analysis
Optical Encoders market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Optical Encoders product introduction, recent developments, Optical Encoders sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Broadcom
BEI Sensors
Renishaw
Hengstler
Dynapar
Baumer Group
Tokyo Sokuteikizai
CTS
Allied Motion
EPC
US Digital
CUI
Omron
Heidenhain
Bourns
Grayhill
Gurley
Honeywell
Honest Sensor Corporation
HONTKO
Yuheng Optics
