Global Optical Encoders Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Optical Encoders market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Optical Encoders market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An optical encoder is a type of encoder that uses a sensor to identify position change as light passes through a patterned encoder wheel or disk.

In the world wide, North America, Europe and China are the major manufacturing regions. North America is the leader in optical encoders market, whose revenue is estimated to 44% production market share in 2017.

In 2019, the global Optical Encoders market size was US$ 1332.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1554.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.2% during 2021-2026.

Optical Encoders market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Optical Encoders market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Incremental Encoders

Absolute Encoders

Incremental optical encoders are the main product, capturing about 68% of global consumption of optical encoders in 2017.

Healthcare

Machine Tool

Consumer Electronics

Assembly Equipment

Other

The assembly equipment holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 25% of the market share.

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Optical Encoders market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Optical Encoders product introduction, recent developments, Optical Encoders sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

Broadcom

BEI Sensors

Renishaw

Hengstler

Dynapar

Baumer Group

Tokyo Sokuteikizai

CTS

Allied Motion

EPC

US Digital

CUI

Omron

Heidenhain

Bourns

Grayhill

Gurley

Honeywell

Honest Sensor Corporation

HONTKO

Yuheng Optics

