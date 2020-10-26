Global Industrial Machine Vision Camera Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Industrial Machine Vision Camera market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Industrial Machine Vision Camera market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Industrial Machine Vision Camera refers to the Industrial camera for machine vision system.

Industrial cameras are a key component in machine vision systems. The most essential function is to convert optical signals into ordered electrical signals. Industrial Camera is a camera which has been designed to high-performance with repeatable performance and robust to withstand the demand of harsh industrial environments. These are commonly referred to as machine vision cameras as they are used on manufacturing processes for inspection/quality control.

Europe region is the largest consumption of Industrial Machine Vision Camera, with a revenue market share nearly 34% in 2018.

In 2019, the global Industrial Machine Vision Camera market size was US$ 1756 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3990 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 12.3% during 2021-2026.

Industrial Machine Vision Camera market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Machine Vision Camera market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Industrial Machine Vision Camera market is segmented into

Line Scan Camera

Area Scan Camera

The segment of area scan camera holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 77%.

Segment by Application, the Industrial Machine Vision Camera market is segmented into

Manufacturing

Medical and Life Sciences

Security and Surveillance

Intelligent Transportation System

Others

Manufacturing is the largest consumption of industrial machine vision camera, with a sales market share nearly 67% in 2018.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Industrial Machine Vision Camera Market Share Analysis

Industrial Machine Vision Camera market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Industrial Machine Vision Camera product introduction, recent developments, Industrial Machine Vision Camera sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Basler

Teledyne

FLIR Systems Inc

Jai

Cognex

Vieworks Co., Ltd.

Baumer

Microscan Systems (Omron)

Sony

Toshiba Teli

National Instruments

IDS

The Imaging Source

Daheng Image

HIK Vision

Allied Vision/TKH Group

Huaray Tech

