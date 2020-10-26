Global Industrial Machine Vision Camera Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Industrial Machine Vision Camera market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Industrial Machine Vision Camera market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Industrial Machine Vision Camera refers to the Industrial camera for machine vision system.
Industrial cameras are a key component in machine vision systems. The most essential function is to convert optical signals into ordered electrical signals. Industrial Camera is a camera which has been designed to high-performance with repeatable performance and robust to withstand the demand of harsh industrial environments. These are commonly referred to as machine vision cameras as they are used on manufacturing processes for inspection/quality control.
Europe region is the largest consumption of Industrial Machine Vision Camera, with a revenue market share nearly 34% in 2018.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Industrial Machine Vision Camera Market
In 2019, the global Industrial Machine Vision Camera market size was US$ 1756 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3990 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 12.3% during 2021-2026.
Global Industrial Machine Vision Camera Scope and Market Size
Industrial Machine Vision Camera market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Machine Vision Camera market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Industrial Machine Vision Camera market is segmented into
Line Scan Camera
Area Scan Camera
The segment of area scan camera holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 77%.
Segment by Application, the Industrial Machine Vision Camera market is segmented into
Manufacturing
Medical and Life Sciences
Security and Surveillance
Intelligent Transportation System
Others
Manufacturing is the largest consumption of industrial machine vision camera, with a sales market share nearly 67% in 2018.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Industrial Machine Vision Camera Market Share Analysis
Industrial Machine Vision Camera market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Industrial Machine Vision Camera product introduction, recent developments, Industrial Machine Vision Camera sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Basler
Teledyne
FLIR Systems Inc
Jai
Cognex
Vieworks Co., Ltd.
Baumer
Microscan Systems (Omron)
Sony
Toshiba Teli
National Instruments
IDS
The Imaging Source
Daheng Image
HIK Vision
Allied Vision/TKH Group
Huaray Tech
