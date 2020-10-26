Global Electroplating Equipment Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Electroplating Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electroplating Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Electroplating equipment refers to equipment used for electroplating the surface of articles to achieve corrosion, wear and aesthetics. The equipment used in the electroplating process mainly includes various types of fixing grooves, barrel plating tanks, hangers, hanging baskets and so on. In use, according to different production requirements, there are automatic plating equipment, semi-automatic plating equipment and manual plating equipment.

From the application perspective, the main applications are Automotive, Machinery, Home Appliance, Electronic and Others. Automotive occupies the largest market share (34.29% in 2017) Automotive market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electroplating Equipment Market

In 2019, the global Electroplating Equipment market size was US$ 712.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 865.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Electroplating Equipment Scope and Market Size

Electroplating Equipment market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electroplating Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Electroplating Equipment market is segmented into

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Others

Segment by Application, the Electroplating Equipment market is segmented into

Automotive

Machinery

Home Appliance

Electronic

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Electroplating Equipment Market Share Analysis

Electroplating Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Electroplating Equipment product introduction, recent developments, Electroplating Equipment sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Atotech

EEJA

George Koch Sons

Besi

PAT

PAL

Jettech

JCU

KOVOFINIS

Technic Inc

Gangmu machinery

HEKEDA

STS

PENC

HL

