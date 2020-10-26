Global Electroplating Equipment Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Electroplating Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electroplating Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Electroplating equipment refers to equipment used for electroplating the surface of articles to achieve corrosion, wear and aesthetics. The equipment used in the electroplating process mainly includes various types of fixing grooves, barrel plating tanks, hangers, hanging baskets and so on. In use, according to different production requirements, there are automatic plating equipment, semi-automatic plating equipment and manual plating equipment.
From the application perspective, the main applications are Automotive, Machinery, Home Appliance, Electronic and Others. Automotive occupies the largest market share (34.29% in 2017) Automotive market.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electroplating Equipment Market
In 2019, the global Electroplating Equipment market size was US$ 712.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 865.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2026.
Global Electroplating Equipment Scope and Market Size
Electroplating Equipment market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electroplating Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Electroplating Equipment market is segmented into
Automatic
Semi-Automatic
Others
Segment by Application, the Electroplating Equipment market is segmented into
Automotive
Machinery
Home Appliance
Electronic
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Electroplating Equipment Market Share Analysis
Electroplating Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Electroplating Equipment product introduction, recent developments, Electroplating Equipment sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Atotech
EEJA
George Koch Sons
Besi
PAT
PAL
Jettech
JCU
KOVOFINIS
Technic Inc
Gangmu machinery
HEKEDA
STS
PENC
HL
