Global Retail Shelving Systems Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Retail Shelving Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Retail Shelving Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Shelving, in the retail sense of the word, is also commonly referred to as retail shelving, shop shelving, store shelving, display units, fixtures, retail fixtures and gondolas. Shelving is used by retailers to display merchandise.
Currently, there are many players in this market. Lozier, Madix, Artitalia Group, Streater LLC, Trion Industries and some others are playing important roles in Retail Shelving Systems industry. The market is not so concentrated for now and is seeing to be more dispersed.
In market, revenue of Retail Shelving Systems in North America will increase to be 2,041.06 M USD in 2025 ,which is the biggest consumption area in current market pattern. Europe ranks the second largest consumption area.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Retail Shelving Systems Market
In 2019, the global Retail Shelving Systems market size was US$ 6091.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 6399.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 0.7% during 2021-2026.
Global Retail Shelving Systems Scope and Market Size
Retail Shelving Systems market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Retail Shelving Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Retail Shelving Systems market is segmented into
Metal Shelving System
Wood Shelving System
Others
Segment by Application, the Retail Shelving Systems market is segmented into
Department Stores
Grocery
Hypermarket and Supermarket
Pharmacy
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Retail Shelving Systems Market Share Analysis
Retail Shelving Systems market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Retail Shelving Systems product introduction, recent developments, Retail Shelving Systems sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Lozier
Madix
Artitalia Group
Streater LLC
Trion Industries
Grand + Benedicts
Uniweb Inc
Storflex
Panel Processing
Amko Displays
Hydestor
Acme Shelving
Continental Store Fixture
Nabco
Handy Store Fixtures
Sumetall
CAEM
