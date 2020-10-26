Global Retail Shelving Systems Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Retail Shelving Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Retail Shelving Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Shelving, in the retail sense of the word, is also commonly referred to as retail shelving, shop shelving, store shelving, display units, fixtures, retail fixtures and gondolas. Shelving is used by retailers to display merchandise.

Currently, there are many players in this market. Lozier, Madix, Artitalia Group, Streater LLC, Trion Industries and some others are playing important roles in Retail Shelving Systems industry. The market is not so concentrated for now and is seeing to be more dispersed.

In market, revenue of Retail Shelving Systems in North America will increase to be 2,041.06 M USD in 2025 ,which is the biggest consumption area in current market pattern. Europe ranks the second largest consumption area.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Retail Shelving Systems Market

In 2019, the global Retail Shelving Systems market size was US$ 6091.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 6399.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 0.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Retail Shelving Systems Scope and Market Size

Retail Shelving Systems market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Retail Shelving Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Retail Shelving Systems market is segmented into

Metal Shelving System

Wood Shelving System

Others

Segment by Application, the Retail Shelving Systems market is segmented into

Department Stores

Grocery

Hypermarket and Supermarket

Pharmacy

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Retail Shelving Systems Market Share Analysis

Retail Shelving Systems market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Retail Shelving Systems product introduction, recent developments, Retail Shelving Systems sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Lozier

Madix

Artitalia Group

Streater LLC

Trion Industries

Grand + Benedicts

Uniweb Inc

Storflex

Panel Processing

Amko Displays

Hydestor

Acme Shelving

Continental Store Fixture

Nabco

Handy Store Fixtures

Sumetall

CAEM

