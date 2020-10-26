Global Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A Distributed Antenna System (DAS) involves the use of several antennas as opposed to one antenna to provide wireless coverage to the same area but with reduced total power and additional reliability.
Wireless network performance is severely stressed by growing data usage and the dense penetration of always-connected smartphones and devices. As a result, providers have had to shift their focus from simply providing enough indoor coverage for voice calls to enabling wireless subscribers’ growing demand for bandwidth-intensive data applications. DAS and small-cell deployments are clearly emerging as complementary solutions to the existing macro cellular networks. DAS networks have simply become an integral and critical component of today’s integrated heterogeneous network architecture.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market
In 2019, the global Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) market size was US$ 4264.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 6748.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.7% during 2021-2026.
Global Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Scope and Market Size
Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) market is segmented into
Active DAS
Passive DAS
Hybrid DAS
Segment by Application, the Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) market is segmented into
Office Buildings
Shopping Malls
College Campuses
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market Share Analysis
Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) product introduction, recent developments, Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
CommScope
Corning
Solid, Inc.
Cobham Wireless
Kathrein
Arqiva
JMA Wireless
American Tower
Ericsson
Boingo Wireless
Zinwave
AT&T
Advanced RF Technologies
Comba Telecom
Dali Wireless
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Industry
