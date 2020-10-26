Global Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A Distributed Antenna System (DAS) involves the use of several antennas as opposed to one antenna to provide wireless coverage to the same area but with reduced total power and additional reliability.

Wireless network performance is severely stressed by growing data usage and the dense penetration of always-connected smartphones and devices. As a result, providers have had to shift their focus from simply providing enough indoor coverage for voice calls to enabling wireless subscribers’ growing demand for bandwidth-intensive data applications. DAS and small-cell deployments are clearly emerging as complementary solutions to the existing macro cellular networks. DAS networks have simply become an integral and critical component of today’s integrated heterogeneous network architecture.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market

In 2019, the global Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) market size was US$ 4264.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 6748.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Scope and Market Size

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) market is segmented into

Active DAS

Passive DAS

Hybrid DAS

Segment by Application, the Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) market is segmented into

Office Buildings

Shopping Malls

College Campuses

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market Share Analysis

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) product introduction, recent developments, Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

CommScope

Corning

Solid, Inc.

Cobham Wireless

Kathrein

Arqiva

JMA Wireless

American Tower

Ericsson

Boingo Wireless

Zinwave

AT&T

Advanced RF Technologies

Comba Telecom

Dali Wireless

