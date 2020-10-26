Global Multi-Screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Multi-Screen Content Discovery Engines market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Multi-Screen Content Discovery Engines market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A content discovery platform is best described as a “recommendation engine”. It provides a mechanism by which the publisher of a website can provide their readers with a series of links to other pages that they might be interested in. Content discovery platforms use a series of algorithms to select the links to show to the reader. These companies provide a way allowing the creator of a video, article or blog post to reach a much wider audience by putting a link to it on a more popular website.

Content discovery technology is on sites from CNN, The New York Times, Fast Company, ZDNet, Weather.com, CBS Sports, and more. And marketers from GE, American Express, Proctor & Gamble, Allstate and more are using content discovery platforms as part of their content marketing strategies. These publishers are using these engines to drive traffic to pages where they can serve up ads.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Multi-Screen Content Discovery Engines Market

In 2019, the global Multi-Screen Content Discovery Engines market size was US$ 25480 million and it is expected to reach US$ 148400 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 28.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Multi-Screen Content Discovery Engines Scope and Market Size

Multi-Screen Content Discovery Engines market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Multi-Screen Content Discovery Engines market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Multi-Screen Content Discovery Engines market is segmented into

Private

Public

Segment by Application, the Multi-Screen Content Discovery Engines market is segmented into

IPTV

OTT

CATV

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Multi-Screen Content Discovery Engines Market Share Analysis

Multi-Screen Content Discovery Engines market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Multi-Screen Content Discovery Engines product introduction, recent developments, Multi-Screen Content Discovery Engines sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Taboola

Outbrain

TiVo(Rovi)

ContentWise

Ooyala

ThinkAnalytics

Red Bee Media

ExpertMarker

