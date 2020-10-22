Global and China Vehicular Intercommunication Radios Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Vehicular Intercommunication Radios market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Vehicular Intercommunication Radios market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Vehicle intercom system is an inter communication device, a stand-alone voice communication system for the function of communication among numerous vehicles. Clear communication is important for success in any combat mission and intercom gives consistent communication in lethal condition with high level of noise cancelation. Moreover, it consists of units which allow the connection of vehicle radios from different manufacturers such as headsets, field telephones, PA systems and loudspeakers.
Wired Vehicle Intercom System
Wireless Vehicle Intercom System
Commercial Vehicles
Emergency Vehicles
Military Vehicles
The key regions covered in the Vehicular Intercommunication Radios market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.
Motorola Solutions
Thales Group
Hytera
Kenwood
Icom Inc
SCI Technology
Harris Corporation
David Clark Company
Telephonics
Cobham
Aselsan
Elbit Systems
Elno
Vitavox (Secomak)
EID ( Cohort plc)
Setcom
SyTech Corporation
