Global Water Treatment for Aquaculture Market Research Report 2020

Rising feed costs will drive advances as fishmeal and fish oil prices continue to grow rapidly, and the ongoing transition from extensive and semi-extensive to intensive aquaculture production supports greater feed demand. However, higher fish product prices — due in large part to increasing feed costs — will result in slower growth in global per capita fish consumption, and bring advances in world aquaculture demand to more sustainable levels. The corresponding moderation in world aquaculture output will be particularly significant in China, which is forecast to grow at a slower pace than not only the rest of the Asia/Pacific region, but also South America and the Africa/Mideast region.

Asia was the largest and one of the fastest growing aquaculture producing regions from 2002 to 2012, with China alone accounting for 61 percent of global aquaculture production and 51 percent of aquaculture supply demand in 2012. While growth in Chinese demand for aquaculture supplies and equipment is expected to moderate, demand in the rest of the Asia/Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly, with only the Africa/ Mideast region exhibiting faster gains. Central and South America is also expected to significantly expand its presence in the global aquaculture industry through increased production and higher demand for aquaculture inputs. More mature markets, such as Europe and North America, are also expected to show healthy growth in line with the more modest expansions expected in aquaculture production from these regions.

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, China and Japan. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

MBBR

MBR

By Application:

Finfish

Shellfish

Key Players:

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Water Treatment for Aquaculture market are:

Aquafine

Pentair Aquatic

Veolia

Xylem

ATG

Blue Ridge Technology

Spartan

WMT

