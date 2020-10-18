Global and China Top Coated Direct Thermal Printing Film Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Top Coated Direct Thermal Printing Film market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Top Coated Direct Thermal Printing Film market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Top coated direct thermal printable (DTP) films are BOPP based films with a proprietary coating which enables image formation on the films when it comes in direct contact with the thermal printer. Top coated direct thermal printing films are best suited for the indoor applications where temperatures are below 140 degrees because the image produced by it are heat, light, and chemical sensors.

Segment by Type, the Top Coated Direct Thermal Printing Film market is segmented into

Paper Top Coated Direct Thermal Printing Film

Plastic Top Coated Direct Thermal Printing Film

Segment by Application, the Top Coated Direct Thermal Printing Film market is segmented into

Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food and Beverage Industry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Top Coated Direct Thermal Printing Film market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Top Coated Direct Thermal Printing Film market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The major vendors covered:

Cosmo Films

AM Labels

Mondi Group

UPM-Kymmene

LINTEC

Tech Labels

Ricoh

SATO America

Smith & McLaurin

Namo Packing

Ball & Doggett

Avery Dennison

Green Bay Packaging

Honeywell

Able Label

