Global and China VIP Core Materials Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

Vacuum insulation panel (VIP) board is generally composed of 3 parts: core material, barrier film and getter. The core material is mainly used to limit the dynamic space of gas molecules remaining in the vacuum insulation board, prevent gas convection and heat conduction, and play the role of structural support. It is the core component of VIP board, which determines the insulation performance and service life of VIP board.
Segment by Type, the VIP Core Materials market is segmented into
Fiberglas Core Materials
Fumed Silica Core Materials
Foam Polyurethane Core Materials
Composite Core Materials
Segment by Application, the VIP Core Materials market is segmented into
Cooling Appliances
Building and Construction
Temperature Controlled Packaging
Transportation and Logistics
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The VIP Core Materials market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the VIP Core Materials market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and VIP Core Materials Market Share Analysis
VIP Core Materials market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in VIP Core Materials business, the date to enter into the VIP Core Materials market, VIP Core Materials product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
Promat
Morgan Advanced Materials
Va-Q-Tec
Porextherm
Turvac
Knauf Insulation
Unicorn Insulations
Fujian Super Tech Advanced Material
Nantong Ecotherm Insulations
