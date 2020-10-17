Global and Japan EPDM Elastomer Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan EPDM Elastomer market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan EPDM Elastomer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

EPDM is a terpolymer of ethylene, propylene and non-conjugation diolefin. The main characteristics of EPDM Elastomer are its superior oxidation resistance, ozone resistance and corrosion resistance. As epdm belongs to the polyolefin family, it has excellent vulcanization characteristics, low density and high filling, aging resistance and corrosion resistance.

Segment by Type, the EPDM Elastomer market is segmented into

Powder

Particle

Segment by Application, the EPDM Elastomer market is segmented into

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial

Medical

Power Generation

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The EPDM Elastomer market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the EPDM Elastomer market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and EPDM Elastomer Market Share Analysis

EPDM Elastomer market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in EPDM Elastomer business, the date to enter into the EPDM Elastomer market, EPDM Elastomer product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Braskem

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Cymetech Corporation

ExxonMobil Corporation

Fushun Yikesi New Material

Kolon Industries

LyondellBasell

Maruzen Petrochemical

Shell Chemicals

Texmark Chemicals

Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material

