Global Neo Magnet Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

Global Neo Magnet market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Neo magnet is the most widely used type of rare-earth magnet. It is a permanent magnet made from an alloy of neodymium, iron, and boron to form tetragonal crystalline structure.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Neo Magnet Market

The global Neo Magnet market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Neo Magnet Scope and Segment

Neo Magnet market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Neo Magnet market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Neo

Ugimag

R.Audemars

NSSMC

TDK

Daido Steel

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Hitachi Metals

Ta Tong Magnet

Galaxy Magnets

ZhongKeSanHuan

Ningbo Co-star

DEMGC

Beijing Jingci Magnet

Earth-Panda

Tianhe Magnets

Guangzhou Golden South

Jiangxi Yingguang Magnet

Ningbo Yunsheng

Neo Magnet Breakdown Data by Type

Bonding

Sintering

Neo Magnet Breakdown Data by Application

Electro-Acoustic Field

Electronic Appliances Field

Mechanical Equipment Field

EVs

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Neo Magnet market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Neo Magnet market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Neo Magnet Market Share Analysis

