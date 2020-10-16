Global Die Attach Solder Pastes Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Die Attach Solder Pastes market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Die Attach Solder Pastes market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Die-attach are the term reserved for processes where the face of a die is attached to a substrate by a single joint. Typical die-attach materials are PbSn, PbSnAg or PbInAg alloys. These alloys wet conventional substrates and die metallizations due to the formation of intermetallic compounds, which build an adhesion layer between substrate or die metallization and bulk solder. To achieve the best wetting and lowest void rate, the solder material should contain the lowest possible oxide content.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Die Attach Solder Pastes Market

The global Die Attach Solder Pastes market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Die Attach Solder Pastes Scope and Segment

Die Attach Solder Pastes market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Die Attach Solder Pastes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

SMIC

Alpha Assembly Solutions

Indium Corporation

Heraeu

Shenmao Technology

Henkel

Shenzhen Weite New Material

TONGFANG TECH

Sumitomo Bakelite

AIM

Tamura

Asahi Solder

Kyocera

Shanghai Jinji

NAMICS

Hitachi Chemical

Nordson EFD

Dow

Inkron

Palomar Technologies

Die Attach Solder Pastes Breakdown Data by Type

No-Clean Solder Pastes

Rosin Based Solder Pastes

Water Soluble Solder Pastes

Others

Die Attach Solder Pastes Breakdown Data by Application

SMT Assembly

Semiconductor Packaging

Automotive

Medical

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Die Attach Solder Pastes market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Die Attach Solder Pastes market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Die Attach Solder Pastes Market Share Analysis

