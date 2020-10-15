Global and United States Polyurethane Film Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Polyurethane Film market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Polyurethane Film market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Polyurethane is a polymer composed of organic units joined by carbamate (urethane) links. While most polyurethanes are thermosetting polymers that do not melt when heated, thermoplastic polyurethanes are also available.

The APAC region is expected to lead the polyurethane films market during the forecast period. The growth of the APAC polyurethane films market can be attributed to the rising demand for luxury and premium automobiles, which use polyurethane films for paint protection application. The presence of large textile & leisure exporting economies such as China and India drives the demand for Polyurethane films across the region.

Segment by Type, the Polyurethane Film market is segmented into

Polyester PU Films

Polyether PU Films

Polycaprolactone PU Films

Segment by Application, the Polyurethane Film market is segmented into

Automotive & Aerospace

Textile & Leisure

Medical

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Polyurethane Film market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Polyurethane Film market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Polyurethane Film Market Share Analysis

Polyurethane Film market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Polyurethane Film business, the date to enter into the Polyurethane Film market, Polyurethane Film product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Covestro

SWM International

3M

Avery Dennison

Dingzing Advanced Materials

Coveris Advanced Coatings

Dunmore

Mh&W International

Par Group

Permali

Rtp Company

Shanghai Qing Gen Industrial

Nihon Matai

Blue Star Rubber Products

Gergonne Group

American Polyfilm

