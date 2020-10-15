Global and China Herbicide Safeners Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Herbicide Safeners market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Herbicide Safeners market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Herbicide safeners are chemical compounds used in combination with herbicides to make them “safer” – that is, to reduce the effect of the herbicide on crop plants, and to improve selectivity between crop plants vs. weed species being targeted by the herbicide.

The Asia Pacific herbicide safeners market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2025. The growth in this region can be attributed to the high production of cereals and grains to meet the domestic consumption, especially wheat and rice, where selective herbicides such as acetochlor and S-metalochlor are highly used.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Herbicide Safeners Market

This report focuses on global and China Herbicide Safeners QYR Global and China market.

The global Herbicide Safeners market size is projected to reach US$ 1138.9 million by 2026, from US$ 809.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Herbicide Safeners Scope and Market Size

Herbicide Safeners market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Herbicide Safeners market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Herbicide Safeners market is segmented into

Benoxacor

Furilazole

Dichlormid

Isoxadifen

Segment by Application, the Herbicide Safeners market is segmented into

Soybean

Corn

Wheat

Sorghum

Barley

Rice

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Herbicide Safeners market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Herbicide Safeners market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Herbicide Safeners Market Share Analysis

Herbicide Safeners market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Herbicide Safeners business, the date to enter into the Herbicide Safeners market, Herbicide Safeners product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

DowDuPont

Syngenta

Bayer

Nufarm Limited

Adama Agricultural Solutions

BASF

Arysta Lifescience

Drexel Chemical Company

Land O’lakes

Sipcam-Oxon

Helm

Tenkoz

