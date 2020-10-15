Global and Japan De-aromatic Solvent Oil Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan De-aromatic Solvent Oil market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan De-aromatic Solvent Oil market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
De-aromatic Solvent Oil is a class of hydrocarbon solvents that are characterized by the presence of paraffinic, iso-paraffinic, and naphthenic components with very low aromatic content (<400 ppm).
Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for de-aromatic solvents in 2018, and the region is also expected to continue to lead the market till 2023, owing to the growing industries in the region’s emerging economies such China, South Korea, and India. The rising per capita disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, and growing demand for automobiles are projected to fuel the de-aromatic solvents market.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan De-aromatic Solvent Oil Market
This report focuses on global and Japan De-aromatic Solvent Oil market.
The global De-aromatic Solvent Oil market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Global De-aromatic Solvent Oil Scope and Market Size
De-aromatic Solvent Oil market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global De-aromatic Solvent Oil market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the De-aromatic Solvent Oil market is segmented into
Low Flash Point
Medium Flash Point
High Flash Point
Segment by Application, the De-aromatic Solvent Oil market is segmented into
Paints & Coatings
Metal Working
Industrial Cleaning
Consumer Products
Drilling Fluids
Adhesives & Sealants
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The De-aromatic Solvent Oil market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the De-aromatic Solvent Oil market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and De-aromatic Solvent Oil Market Share Analysis
De-aromatic Solvent Oil market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in De-aromatic Solvent Oil business, the date to enter into the De-aromatic Solvent Oil market, De-aromatic Solvent Oil product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
Exxon Mobil
Royal Dutch Shell
Mehta Petro Refineries
Eastern Petroleum
SK
Cepsa
Gandhar Oil Refinery
Neste Oyj
Sinopec Group
Petro China
Luoyang Jinda
Maohua Shihua
