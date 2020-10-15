Global and China 1-Decene Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China 1-Decene market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China 1-Decene market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Decene is an alkene with the formula C

10H

20.Decene contains a chain of ten carbon atoms with one double bond. There are many isomers of decene depending on the position and geometry of the double bond. 1-Decene is the only isomer of industrial importance. As an alpha olefin, it is used as a monomer in copolymers and is an intermediate in the production of epoxides, amines, oxo alcohols, synthetic lubricants, synthetic fatty acids, and alkylated aromatics.

1-Decene is used in manufacture of poly alpha olefin (PAO),detergent alcohol,polyethylene,and others.poly alpha olefin (PAO) is the largest and fastest-growing segment of the 1-Decene market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China 1-Decene Market

This report focuses on global and China 1-Decene QYR Global and China market.

The global 1-Decene market size is projected to reach US$ 1107.5 million by 2026, from US$ 936.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2026.

Global 1-Decene Scope and Market Size

1-Decene market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 1-Decene market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the 1-Decene market is segmented into

Oligomerization Method

Cracking Method

Segment by Application, the 1-Decene market is segmented into

Poly Alpha Olefin (PAO)

Detergent Alcohol

Polyethylene

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The 1-Decene market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the 1-Decene market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and 1-Decene Market Share Analysis

1-Decene market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in 1-Decene business, the date to enter into the 1-Decene market, 1-Decene product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Chevron Phillips

Exxonmobil

Idemitsu Petrochemical

Ineos Group

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Qatar Chemical

Shell

SABIC

Sasol

