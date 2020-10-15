Global and United States 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

1,4-Butanediol is used industrially as a solvent and in the manufacture of some types of plastics, elastic fibers and polyurethanes. 2,3-Butanediol is a chemical compound with the molecular formula C4H10O2. It has three stereoisomers, all of which are colorless, viscous liquids. It occurs naturally upon the fermentation of sugarcane molasses. Applications include precursors to various plastics and pesticides.

In application, 1,4 Butanediol downstream is wide and recently 1,4 Butanediol has acquired increasing significance in various fields of THF, PBT, GBL, PU and others. Globally, the 1,4 Butanediol market is mainly driven by growing demand for THF which accounts for 52.38% global downstream consumption of 1,4 Butanediol in 2017.

The global 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) market size is projected to reach US$ 8886.1 million by 2026, from US$ 5694 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2026.

1,4-Butanediol (BDO) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) market is segmented into

Reppe Process

Davy Process

Butadiene Process

Propylene Oxide Process

Others

Segment by Application, the 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) market is segmented into

Tetrahydrofuran (THF)

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL)

Polyurethanes (PU)

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Market Share Analysis

1,4-Butanediol (BDO) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) business, the date to enter into the 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) market, 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

BASF

Dairen Chemical

Lyondellbasell

Ashland

Nanya Plastics Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

INVISTA

MarkorChem

Xinjiang Tianye

Changcheng Energy

Shanxi Sanwei Group

Shanxi BidiOu

Sichuan Tianhua

Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical

HNEC

TunHe

