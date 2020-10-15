Global and United States Aerosol Cans Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Aerosol Cans market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Aerosol Cans market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Aerosol Can is a kind of storage container, if a can is designed to spray out its contents, it is an aerosol can. Examples include spray paint, hair spray, room deodorizers and many more.

On the basis of material type, the aluminum segment accounted for the largest market share, in terms of both volume and value in 2017. On the basis of end-use sector, the personal care segment accounted for the largest market share, in terms of both volume and value in 2017. Increase in disposable incomes of people in developing countries and change in preferences of manufacturers for convenient packaging are some of the factors that are driving the aerosol cans market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Aerosol Cans Market

This report focuses on global and United States Aerosol Cans QYR Global and United States market.

The global Aerosol Cans market size is projected to reach US$ 6354.7 million by 2026, from US$ 5505 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Aerosol Cans Scope and Market Size

Aerosol Cans market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aerosol Cans market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Aerosol Cans market is segmented into

Aluminum

Steel

Plastic

Others (glass)

Segment by Application, the Aerosol Cans market is segmented into

Personal Care

Household

Insecticide

Industrial

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Aerosol Cans market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Aerosol Cans market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Aerosol Cans Market Share Analysis

Aerosol Cans market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Aerosol Cans business, the date to enter into the Aerosol Cans market, Aerosol Cans product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Ball

Crown

BWAY

EXAL

CCL Container

DS Container

Silgan

Ardagh Packaging

Nampak

Colep Portugal

Shanghai Sunhome

Jamestrong Packaging

