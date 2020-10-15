Global and Japan Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Exterior insulation and finish system (EIFS) is a general class of non-load bearing building cladding systems that provides exterior walls with an insulated, water-resistant, finished surface in an integrated composite material system. In Europe, systems similar to EIFS are known as External Wall Insulation System (EWIS) and External Thermal Insulation Cladding System (ETICS).

Europe is projected to have the largest market share and dominate the EIFS market. This region offers potential growth opportunities, as countries such as Italy and Poland are projected to be emerging markets for thermal insulation products such as EIFS. The growth of the EIFS market in this region is propelled by factors such as the growth of both residential and non-residential construction and increasing demand for thermal insulation. Also, the growing population and economic development are other factors driving the EIFS market. However, the availability of green insulation materials is restraining the growth of the market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Market

This report focuses on global and Japan Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) QYR Global and Japan market.

The global Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) market size is projected to reach US$ 110380 million by 2026, from US$ 62600 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Scope and Market Size

Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) market is segmented into

Polymer-based

Polymer-modified

Segment by Application, the Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) market is segmented into

Residential

Non-residential

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Market Share Analysis

Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) business, the date to enter into the Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) market, Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

BASF

Saint-Gobain

Wacker Chemie

STO

Owens Corning

Dryvit Systems

Master Wall

Parex Usa

SFS Group

Rmax

Durabond Products

Durock Alfacing International

Adex Systems

Omega Products International

Terraco Group

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

