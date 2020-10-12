Global and United States Plastics Processing Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Plastics Processing Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Plastics Processing Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Plastics have emerged to be an essential manufacturing and packaging element in the recent years. Growth in demand for plastics have led to the increase in trend of plastic processing across the industrial and packaging sectors. Various types of plastics are processed through different processing machines in the manufacturing process. Owing to toxin resistant and contaminant free factors, plastics processing gains an increase in traction across packaging industries thereby fueling the growth of the global plastics processing equipment market.

By 2023, demand for 3D plastics printers will have surpassed sales of blow molding and extrusion equipment in Western Europe. In North America, it has already happened. 3D printing is busy changing not only how the developed world processes plastics, but also how every stage of the manufacturing process is conducted, from the early design stages to the finished products.

Injection Molding

Extrusion

Blow Molding

3D Plastics Printers

Thermoforming

Others

Packaging

Consumer/Institutional

Construction

Motor Vehicles

Others

The key regions covered in the Plastics Processing Equipment market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

Haitian International

KraussMaffei Group

China National Chemical

Husky Injection Molding

ENGEL

Japan Steel Works（JSW）

Arburg

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Persimmon Technologies

Milacron Holdings

