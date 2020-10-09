Global Can Seamers Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Can Seamers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Can Seamers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A can seamer is a machine used to seal the lid to the can body.

On the basis of product type, part of Less than 300CPM represent the largest share of the worldwide Can Seamers market, with 36% value share. In the applications, Canned Food segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry segment of the market, with 57% share of global market. Asia-Pacific holds the major share in the market, with a share of 40%.

The global Can Seamers market size is projected to reach US$ 428.9 million by 2026, from US$ 330.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2026.

The global Can Seamers market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Can Seamers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Less than 300 CPM

300-1000 CPM

More than 1000 CPM

Canned Food

Canned Beverage

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Can Seamers market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

Ferrum Canning Technology

Pneumatic Scale Angelus

CFT Group

Toyo Seikan

JBT

Zhejiang Wei Chi

JK Somme

Ezquerra Group

Hefei Zhongchen

Montajes Conserveros de Galicia SL

Hor Yang Machinery

KingQi

Swiss Can Machinery AG

SHIN I MACHINERY

Simik Inc

Bonicomm

Grabher Indosa Maschinenbau AG

