Global and Japan Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Industrial Controls and Factory Automation market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026.

Factory automation standardizes industrial processes and ensures consistent, superior-quality results; thus, it has high demand in industries for reliable, qualitative manufacturing.

Moreover, it fulfils the demand of mass production in industries owing to its features such as minimal human intervention, improved quality, and lesser labor expenses, which culminate in minimum overall operational cost. The demand for factory automation has an additional boost due to the growing adoption of Industry 4.0 trend and IoT enabled smart technologies. However, the growth of factory automation is hindered due to high investment, limited availability of professionals, and inadequate awareness about security.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market

This report focuses on global and Japan Industrial Controls and Factory Automation QYR Global and Japan market.

The global Industrial Controls and Factory Automation market size is projected to reach US$ 210250 million by 2026, from US$ 138040 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Scope and Market Size

Industrial Controls and Factory Automation market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Controls and Factory Automation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Industrial Controls and Factory Automation market is segmented into

Sensors

Controllers

Switches & Relays

Industrial Robots

Drives

Others

Segment by Application, the Industrial Controls and Factory Automation market is segmented into

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Big Data Analytics

Industrial Cyber Security

Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR)

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

Condition Monitoring

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Industrial Controls and Factory Automation market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Industrial Controls and Factory Automation market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market Share Analysis

Industrial Controls and Factory Automation market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Industrial Controls and Factory Automation business, the date to enter into the Industrial Controls and Factory Automation market, Industrial Controls and Factory Automation product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

ABB

Emerson

GE

Honeywell

Mitsubishi

Omron

Rockwell

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Yokogawa Electric

Kuka

Keyence

Fanuc

Bosch Rexroth

Fuji Electric

Endress+Hauser

Hitachi

