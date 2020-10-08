Global and China Motorized Positioners Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Motorized Positioners market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Motorized Positioners market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Motorized positioners include: motorized mirror mounts, motorized vertical and horizontal translation stages, motorized delay line, motorized rotation stages, motorized goniometers, motorized screws & actuators, narrow motorized translation stages with DC motors, controller cards and software.

Segment by Type, the Motorized Positioners market is segmented into

Electric Type

Piezoelectric Type

Segment by Application, the Motorized Positioners market is segmented into

Robots

Optical Instruments

Antennas

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Motorized Positioners market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Motorized Positioners market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The major vendors covered:

KUKA

Robital Robot Technologies

SmarAct

Teknodrom International

Aerotech

Hyundai Heavy Industries-Robotics System

Elliot Scientific

Kinematics Manufacturing

LinTech

Panasonic

