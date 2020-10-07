Global and United States Enhanced Flight Vision Systems Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Enhanced Flight Vision Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Enhanced Flight Vision Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Enhanced flight vision systems, commonly termed as EFVS or EVS, improves situational awareness by using multiple sensors onboard aircraft to provide the pilot with an enhanced display of the outside environment. It provides a pilot with the ability to operate in degraded visual conditions, including fog, rainfall, and others. It is a critical component to perform flight operations, such as taxiing, takeoff, and others, in unfamiliar airports.

The enhanced flight vision systems encompass various components including a display unit, camera, and sensor, among others. Although initially developed for military aircraft, this system is being widely used in commercial and business aircraft, as well. Infrared, synthetic vision, global positioning system, and millimeter wave radar are the technologies associated with enhanced flight vision systems. The alternatives of enhanced flight vision systems include Instrument landing system (ILS) and GPS-assisted, landing, among others.

The global Enhanced Flight Vision Systems market size is projected to reach US$ 245.5 million by 2026, from US$ 199.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.

Infrared

Synthetic Vision

Others

Fixed-Wing

Rotary-Wing

The key regions covered in the Enhanced Flight Vision Systems market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Honeywell International

United Technologies Corporation

L-3 Communications Holdings

Thales Group

Elbit Systems

