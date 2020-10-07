Global and Japan Flexible AC Transmission Equipment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Flexible AC Transmission Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Flexible AC Transmission Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A flexible alternating current transmission system (FACTS) is a system composed of static equipment used for the AC transmission of electrical energy. It is meant to enhance controllability and increase power transfer capability of the network. It is generally a power electronics-based system.
FACTS is defined by the IEEE as “a power electronic based system and other static equipment that provide control of one or more AC transmission system parameters to enhance controllability and increase power transfer capability.”
Flexible AC Transmission Equipment Breakdown Data by Type
Shunt Compensation
Series Compensation
Flexible AC Transmission Equipment Breakdown Data by Application
Metal Industry
Railway
Mining
Utilities
Others
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Flexible AC Transmission Equipment market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Flexible AC Transmission Equipment market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The following players are covered in this report:
ABB
Siemens
RXPE
Sieyuan Electric
Mitsubishi Electric
GE
Toshiba
AMSC
Hyosung
Alstom
