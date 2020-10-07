Global and United States Energy Efficient Low Horsepower AC Motors Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Energy Efficient Low Horsepower AC Motors market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Energy Efficient Low Horsepower AC Motors market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Energy efficient motors use less electricity, run cooler, and often last longer than NEMA (National Electrical Manufacturers Association) B motors of the same size. … For an electric motor, efficiency is the ratio of mechanical power delivered by the motor (output) to the electrical power supplied to the motor (input).

The global Energy Efficient Low Horsepower AC Motors market size is projected to reach US$ 63520 million by 2026, from US$ 42920 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Energy Efficient Low Horsepower AC Motors Scope and Market Size

Energy Efficient Low Horsepower AC Motors market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Energy Efficient Low Horsepower AC Motors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Energy Efficient Low Horsepower AC Motors market is segmented into

Synchronous

Asynchronous

Segment by Application, the Energy Efficient Low Horsepower AC Motors market is segmented into

Consumer

Industrial

Refrigeration

Medica

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Energy Efficient Low Horsepower AC Motors market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Energy Efficient Low Horsepower AC Motors market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Energy Efficient Low Horsepower AC Motors Market Share Analysis

Energy Efficient Low Horsepower AC Motors market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Energy Efficient Low Horsepower AC Motors business, the date to enter into the Energy Efficient Low Horsepower AC Motors market, Energy Efficient Low Horsepower AC Motors product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Regal Beloit

ABB

Siemens

Crompton Greaves

iTouchless

Honeywell International

Power Efficiency Corporation

Bosch Rexroth

General Electric

Simplehuman

WEG

