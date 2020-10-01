Slimming Devices Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2017 – 2025

Obesity epidemic is reaching epic proportions worldwide. As per the data released by the World Health Organisation, there are more than 1.2 billion overweight adults, twenty years or older in the world today. This epidemic of obesity has even targeted children. According to the data released by Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 12% of children aged from two to five and 18% of children aged from six to eleven are suffering from obesity in the US. Earlier, the scourge of obesity was thought to be prevalent more in the developed nations, but with increasing economic clout of countries like China and India, and with more affluence, even the developing countries are joining the rank of developed countries in the obesity epidemic. Being overweight or obese is related to causing 2.8 million deaths a year, according to the World Health Organisation. It is in this context that there is a huge market for slimming devices all over the world.

There are a number of slimming devices available in the market presently. Some of them use the technology of Cryolipolysis. In this technology, fat is removed through the process of freezing. It has been established that fat is more vulnerable to cold than the surrounding tissues, so through the process of Cryolipolysis fat cells can be forced to die on their own, without affecting the nearby structures. The other technology that is used by slimming devices is the Low Level Laser Therapy (LLLT). In this technology, a laser beam is used to create a hole in the fat cells, causing them to deflate. After being punctured, the fat or lipids present in the cells flow out of the cell through the body’s lymphatic system and are excreted out of the body. Another technology used by slimming devices is the Focused Ultrasound. In this procedure, fat layers in the body are exposed to ultrasound waves, wherein the fat cells are attacked by the sound waves causing them to heat up and then ultimately such cells die off.

Besides these technologies, there is the technology of radiofrequency used by the slimming devices. In this technology, specific radiofrequency causes deep and controlled heated of the targeted fat layers while also tightening the tissues, causing increased collagen synthesis and improving circulation of blood in the body. This technology of radiofrequency thus provides three benefits at once, those of fat loss, cellulite reduction and tightening of sagging skin.

The worldwide market for slimming devices is of billions of dollars and United States is the largest market. The market of United States consists of nearly one third of the total market for slimming devices and weight loss supplements. As far as the market growth is concerned, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market worldwide for slimming devices. In countries such as India, China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, etc. the market for slimming devices is increasing manifold. However, there are a number of restraints affecting the global slimming devices market. Some of the restrains are the increasing popularity of natural weight loss techniques, loss of consumer confidence in the slimming devices and alternative prescription medicines. With increasing health awareness, more and more people are opting for healthy lifestyle and are increasing turning towards regulating their diet and going for regular exercise.

