Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Research Report 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand Till 2024

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of global cannabidiol market. The report analyses the global cannabidiol Market by source (hemp, marijuana) and by application (Pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, others) for the Regions (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW) and By Country (U.S, Canada, Germany, Australia) for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

According to the Azoth Analytics research, the global cannabidiol market was valued at USD 708.55 for the year 2018.

Over the recent years, cannabidiol market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of rise in demand of cannabidiol, rapid legalization across countries globally, growing acceptance and awareness among consumers regarding therapeutic effect of cannabidiol etc.

In addition, increasing investment, escalating number of cannabidiol manufactures, introduction of CBD infused cosmetic product etc. is anticipated to provide higher momentum to the market growth in the forecast period. However, strict regulation regarding the legalization of cannabidiol and illegal market of cannabidiol has been hindering the market growth.

Scope of the Report

Global Cannabidiol Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Cannabidiol Market– Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Source: Hemp and Marijuana

• Analysis By Application: Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic, Others

Regional Markets– North America, Europe, APAC, ROW (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Cannabidiol Market– Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Source: Hemp and Marijuana

• Analysis By Application: Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic, Others

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Germany, Australia (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Cannabidiol Market– Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Source: Hemp and Marijuana

• Analysis By Application: Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic, Others

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Forces Analysis.

• SWOT Analysis.

• Company Analysis – Mary’s Medicinals, Medical Marijuana Inc., Canopy growth corporation, Aphria Inc., Folium biosciences.

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

