Penetration Testing Market Development Status, Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends and Comprehensive Research Study 2025

The Global Penetration Testing Market was valued at USD 599.32 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4,138.83 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 23.95% from 2017 to 2025.

Penetration testing is a method of testing, measuring and enhancing established security measures on information systems and support areas. The penetration is often carried out by a third party at the request of the owner of the system or network. Penetration testing reveals a set of vulnerabilities, provides compliance with industry standards, reduce client-end attacks, guard the reputation of the organization, maintains trust, and enhance quality assurance.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Emergence of IoT

1.2 Rising number of mobile users and applications

1.3 Increasing demand for protection from cyber attacks

1.4 Need to incorporate security methods in application development phase

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of application security expertise

Market Segmentation:

The Global Penetration Testing Market is segmented on the organization size, testing service, deployment model, vertical, and region.

1. By Organization Size:

1.1 Large Companies

1.2 Small and Medium Businesses

2. By Testing Service:

2.1 Mobile application penetration testing

2.2 Network penetration testing

2.3 Wireless penetration testing

2.4 Web application penetration testing

2.5 Social engineering

2.6 Others

3. By Deployment Model:

3.1 Cloud-based

3.2 On-premise

4. By Vertical:

4.1 Retail

4.2 Healthcare

4.3 Government and Defense

4.4 IT and Telecom

4.5 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

4.6 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. IBM Corporation

2. Checkmarx

3. Veracode

4. Whitehat Security

5. Qualys, Inc.

6. Cigital, Inc.

7. Rapid7, Inc.

8. Acunetix.

9. Hewlett Packard Enterprise

10. Trustwave Holdings, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Penetration Testing Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

