Brined Vegetables Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2020 – 2030

Brined Vegetables Market: Market Outlook

In food processing, brining is treating food with brine which is a high concentration solution of salt in water. Vegetables being processed similarly are known as Brined Vegetables. Brining increases the shelf life of food while enhancing the flavor of the vegetables. Brining can be applied to fruits and cheese as well for increasing their shelf life. Anaerobic fermentation is a slow process where organisms do not require oxygen for their growth sustainability. The vegetables are immersed in coarse salt where they undergo this anaerobic fermentation process which alters the flavor and texture of the Brined Vegetables. The most often added ingredients for Brined Vegetables are antimicrobial spices and herbs like garlic, mustard seed, cloves or cinnamon.

With online shopping rapidly increasing, online retailers are pushing the sales of fruits and vegetables on these platforms which have also witnessed an upward trend where vegetables with the higher shelf life to better serve the customers are made available thus driving the market for Brined Vegetables. The salinity or acidity of the solution, exclusion of oxygen, the temperature of fermentation, determines which microorganism are dominating to determine the flavor of the Brined Vegetables. If the salt is bitter the end product will not provide the desired flavor thus careful selection of the salt is an important factor. The long process for carrying out the brining of the vegetables makes it a restrain for the brined vegetables market.

Brined Vegetables Market: Market Dynamics

Increase in demand for Brined Vegetables due to the trend of health-wellness among consumers

The factors driving the brined vegetables market are the increasing number of people who are conscious about the food they eat along with rising worries about the quality of the food they consume. Brined Vegetables not only enhances the taste of vegetables in everyday foods but is also known to have probiotic properties which help to digest food easily. Brined Vegetables are also, a good source of natural nutrients like vitamins, calcium, potassium, and others along with providing extended shelf life.

Growing demand for Non-GMO products

The awareness about high-quality food which contributes to good health and constitutes of the nutritional value has inclined the population towards healthy eating regimes thus encouraging Non-GMO products. Consumers having knowledge about the diseases that can be caused by consumption of GMO products are shifting their preference towards organic Brined Vegetables thus triggering the market for organic Brined Vegetables.

Brined Vegetables Market: Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global Brined Vegetables market has been segmented as

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of type, the global Brined Vegetables market has been segmented as

Leafy & stem vegetables

Fruit-bearing vegetables

Root vegetables

Bulb or tuberous vegetables

Chilly and pepper

Others

On the basis of end-use, the brined vegetable market has been segmented as

Retail

Commercial

On the basis of the distribution channel, the brined vegetable market has been segmented as

Business to Business

Business to Consumers Supermarket/Hypermarket Specialty Stores Convenience Store Online Retailing



On the basis of region, the global quinoa protein market has been segmented as

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Brined Vegetables Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in brined vegetables market are PentaPure Foods, Ripon Pickle Co. Inc., AlfaFrost, AMK Foods (Pvt) Ltd., HAMPTONS BRINE, Agroleska, JINAN A-FOOD INTL.INC., Fujian Minzhong Organic Food Co., Ltd, and others.

Brined Vegetables Market: Key Opportunities

Brined Vegetables offer consumers with extended shelf life and thus are used for the preparation of pickles which is majorly used as side food. The growing awareness of health-conscious people is moving towards organic food thus increasing the opportunity for the market of organic brine vegetables. Key players like AlfaFrost are already expanding to meet the growing demand of consumers for Brined Vegetables.

Brined Vegetables Market: Regional Outlook:

The market is expected to witness growth in the forecast period as consumers in North America and Europe are anticipated to consume products with longer shelf life. The rise in consumption for Brined Vegetables is expected in the Middle East and the Asia Pacific regions attributable to the increased demand for brined vegetables as an accompaniment with food during meals.

COVID-19 Impact on Global Brined Vegetables Market

The key industries have come to grinding halt with the spread of COVID-19 disease which has severely impacted the global economy. The global pandemic has also affected the food and beverage industry as processing companies are not operating to its full potential. The supply-chain activities have been majorly hampered but vegetables serve as the basic need of the consumers. With the lock-down customers have shown an inclination towards food items with a longer shelf life, as a result, the impact on the brined vegetables market is expected to be low to moderate.