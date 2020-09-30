Organic Rice Syrup Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2020-2030

Organic Rice Syrup Market: Market Outlook

Organic rice syrup is a sweetener which is utilized in various food and beverage applications. It is majorly used as a sugar alternative as it is fully glucose containing sugar. It is produced from fermenting the organic rice without using synthetic agents and pesticides that make this syrup safe and acceptable to the consumer of all age groups. The organic rice is produced from pesticides and fertilizer free farming which results the production of high-quality grain. Due to its inherent characteristics of being gluten-free, natural, organic, non-GMO, and allergen-free organic rice syrup has wide application in food and beverage industries. It is suitable for ‘vegan’ and ‘vegetarian’ foods because of being produced from plant source. Organic rice syrup is used as a sweetener in various applications such as in cereals, snacks bar, tea, coffee, juices, bakery products, honey substitute and many others. Additionally, it is considered as a healthy hypo-allergenic diet supplement that helps in fighting diabetes and other diseases.

Rising demand for sugar alternative is flourishing the demand of organic rice syrup

The organic rice syrup market is driven by the growing demand for the sugar substitute products. Consumers are being aware regarding the health concerns over the sugar consumption which led them to use the sugar alternative products. Increasing health diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and various heart diseases have resulted in finding the alternatives like rice syrup. Moreover, another considerable factor in the growth of organic rice syrup market is that it is produced from organic rice which is free from pesticides or fertilizers, chemicals, and other synthetic agents which makes it the high quality sweetener. Furthermore, organic rice syrup doesn’t contains the fructose which is associated to the different health consequences such as insulin resistance, fatty liver, and others. This makes the organic rice syrup a healthy alternative to the sugar which is offering the potential growth to the organic rice syrup market during the forecast period. However, organic rice syrup is a derivate of brown rice which contains traces of arsenic which can cause serious harm to human bodies such as cancer.

Organic Rice Syrup Market: Segmentation

On the basis of raw material, the global organic rice syrup market has been segmented as

Brown Rice

White Rice

On the basis of end use, the global organic rice syrup market has been segmented as

Food Industry Baking Confectionery Beverages Processed foods Dressing and spreads Dairy products

Foodservice Industry

Retail

On the basis of distribution channel, the global organic rice syrup market has been segmented as

Business to Business

Business to Consumers Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Store Food and Drink Specialty Stores Online Retail



On the basis of region, the global organic rice syrup market has been segmented as

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Organic Rice Syrup Market: Key Player:

Some of the prominent players operating in organic rice syrup market include Suzanne’s Specialties, Nature’s One, Inc., Wuhu Deli Foods Co. Ltd., Axiom Foods, California Natural products (CNP), ABF Ingredients, Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland and Wuhu Haoyikuai Food Co. Ltd., Gulshan Polyols Ltd., and others.

Opportunities for Market Participants in the Organic Rice Syrup Market-

Since the demand for healthy sweetener is growing at the global level, the market participants will be getting a potential opportunity in the global organic rice syrup market during the forecast period. Furthermore, growing demand for organic food products is increasing the use of organic food ingredients including the organic rice syrup. This is further creating the favorable market scenario for the manufacturer of organic rice syrup market.

Organic Rice Syrup Market: Regional Outlook

North America is dominating the organic rice syrup market with highest market value share, owing to the high consumption of sugar alternative products in the region. Whereas, Europe, followed by the North America is also witnessing the considerable market value share in global organic rice syrup market, the major contributing factor is growing consumption of organic food products in the region. However, the South and East Asia is projected the higher market growth, attributable to the increasing per capita expenditure on food products which led the higher use of new emerging food ingredients in food products in these region.

COVID-19 Impact on Organic Rice Syrup Market

Organic rice syrup market would have moderate impact due to the coronavirus infected disease COVID-19. The processing of organic rice to produce the syrup would be affected as the manufacturing of food ingredients has been stopped due to global pandemic. Furthermore, agricultural production also lowered which further impacted the supply of the organic rice for processing. However, retail sales of organic rice syrup would have been the lower impact as the regular consumer of organic rice syrup would purchase to meet the daily needs.