Organic Oats Market value projected to expand by 2020-2030

The consumption of organic foods is witnessing a healthy rise as consumers are shifting toward healthy and chemical-free food products. Since oats is one of the primarily consumed grains across the world, the organic phenomena has also increased the demand and production of organic oats. Improvements in nutritious quality with no chemical added have made organic oats a favorite among consumers. Manufacturers are also increasing the launch of various organic oats to meet this growing consumer demand.

For instance, in October 2019, Raised Real, a U.S.-based baby food provider, launched a breakfast oat meal that includes organic oats ingredients.

The global organic oats market has witnessed substantial growth over the past few years, and this trend is expected to continue through the course of the forecast period (2020 to 2030). The market is estimated to rise at a steady CAGR of nearly 4% over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Organic Oats Market Study

By type, rolled oats are dominating the global organic oats market with the highest market value share. Higher utilization rate and easiness in consumption are major contributing factors for the prominent market value share of this segment.

The foodservice industry is expected to exhibit substantial growth in the global organic oats market during the forecast period. Growing demand for organic food among consumers has also increased the use of organic oats in the HoReCa sector.

Organic oats are still widely used for breakfast cereals, due to which, this segment holds the highest market share under the food industry segment.

Online retail is projected to witness high growth during the forecast period, under the business to consumer segment of distribution channel. Increasing internet penetration in developing countries along with easy availability of products are the major factors for the growth of this segment in the global organic oats market space.

“Players in the organic oats market could gain increased profits by targeting snacks and beverage manufacturers along with the foodservice industry, due to expected high usage of organic oats to produce healthy snacks and beverages. Moreover, the growing utilization of organic steel cut oats and flour at foodservice restaurants is another potential growth factor for the market. However, the growing impact of COVID-19 on the food and beverages segment is expected to create a moderate impact on the organic oats market, and restrict growth to some extent in the near term,” says a PMR analyst.

Organic Oats Market: Competition Landscape

The organic oats market is fragmented in nature. Key players operating in the organic oats market are adapting their market strategies to benefit the most from the opportunities on offer, and focusing on business expansion and acquisitions to increase their production capacities. Additionally, manufacturers are also looking to cater to the rising number of health-conscious consumers to gain a competitive advantage in the landscape.

Explore More Valuable Insights on Global Organic Oats Market

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global organic oats market, presenting historical data (2015–2019) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2020–2030. The study offers compelling insights on the organic oats market based on type (whole oats groats, steel cut oats, rolled oats, and oat flour), end use (food industry, foodservice industry, household/retail, and others), and distributional channel (business to business and business to consumer), across seven regions.

