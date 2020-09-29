Vinyl Flooring Market Grow with a High CAGR- Global Industry Analysis, Key Manufacturers, Trends, Size, and Forecasts During 2024

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Vinyl Flooring Market by volume (Million Square Meter) and By Value (USD Million). The report has analysed the Vinyl Flooring Market by Product type (Luxury Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Sheet, Vinyl Composition Tile), By End User Sector Type (Offices, Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Residential, Others) and by Sales channel (Distributor, Home Centres, Direct Sales/Contractors). The Global Vinyl Flooring Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe & CIS, Asia Pacific, LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East & Africa) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, China, Japan, Australia, India) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Global Vinyl Flooring Market was valued at USD 20.5 Billion in the year 2018 with a consumption of x Million sq. Meter. Key factors driving high demand of Vinyl floorings includes product performance, water resistance, durability and growing adoption in developed and developing countries. Additionally, growth in per capita income and development in re-modelling activities and new construction of residential buildings boost the demand of Vinyl floorings. These markets are influenced by many factors including changing consumer preferences, consumer confidence, spending for durable goods, interest rates, inflation and availability of credit, turnover in housing and the overall strength of the economy.

Demand of LVT vinyl flooring product segment has been growing rapidly from the last few years. LVT is taking share from other flooring products and is becoming a significantly larger part of flooring company’s portfolio. LVT is an extremely attractive opportunity for many flooring manufacturers with the category currently growing at more than 20 percent growth per year. The multiple product variations, with different visuals and benefits, provide unique solutions for different consumer needs. The LVT technology can mimic virtually any look and offers many attractive performance attributes: it’s waterproof and affordable to install in comparison to other flooring surfaces makes it a preferred choice. Vinyl sheet and VCT were adversely impacted by the product cannibalization effect of LVT.

Scope of the Report

Global Vinyl Flooring Market: By Volume (Million Square Meter), By Value (USD Million) – Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024

• Analysis by Product type – Luxury Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Sheet, Vinyl Composition Tile

• Analysis by End User Sector – Offices, Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Residential, Others.

• Analysis by Sales Channel – Distributors, Home Centres, Direct Sales/Contractors

Regional Vinyl Flooring Market: By Volume (Million Square Meter), By Value (USD Million) – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Analysis by Product type – Luxury Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Sheet, Vinyl Composition Tile

• Analysis by End User Sector – Offices, Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Residential, Others.

• Analysis by Sales Channel – Distributors, Home Centres, Direct Sales/Contractors

Country Analysis – Vinyl Flooring Market By Volume (Million Square Meter), By Value (USD Million) – United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, China, Japan, Australia, India

• Analysis by Product type – Luxury Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Sheet, Vinyl Composition Tile

• Analysis by End User Sector – Offices, Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Residential, Others.

• Analysis by Sales Channel – Distributors, Home Centres, Direct Sales/Contractors

Other Report Highlights:

• Market Attractiveness Charts: By Products, End-Use Sectors, Sales Channel

• Market Dynamics and Strategic Recommendations

• Company Analysis – Interface, Mohawk Industries, Tarkett, Balta Group, Forbo, Armstrong Flooring, Shaw Industries, Mannington, Milliken & Company, Beaulieu International Group

