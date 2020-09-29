Food Emulsifiers Market Research Report 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, key Insights Based on Product Type, End-Use And Regional Demand Till 2025

The global Food Emulsifiers market was valued at USD 2.60 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4.14 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2025.

The demand for food emulsifiers is highly dependent on the market growth experienced by its end users. The development of synthetic emulsifiers has driven the market growth since the past few years. However, going ahead the demand for naturally derived food emulsifiers is expected to grow at a rapid pace.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing demand for convenience food

1.2 Rising demand for naturally available emulsifiers

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Rising popularity of enzymes

2.2 Lack of awareness among consumers

Market Segmentation:

The global Food Emulsifiers market is segmented on the function, product, source, application, and region.

1. By Function:

1.1 Protein Interaction

1.2 Starch Complexing

1.3 Emulsification

1.4 Crystal Modification

1.5 Oil Structuring

1.6 Aeration and Stabilizing

1.7 Others

2. By Source:

2.1 Plant Source

2.2 Animal Source

3. By Product:

3.1 Lecithin

3.2 Mono and Di-Glycerides and their derivatives

3.3 Polyglycerol Esters

3.4 Stearoyl Lactylates

3.5 Sorbitan Esters

3.6 Others

4. By Category:

4.1 Confectionery

4.2 Bakery Products

4.3 Dairy Products

4.4 Convenience Foods

4.5 Meat Products

4.6 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Cargill

2. Archer Daniels Midland Company

3. Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd.

4. EI Du Pont De Nemours

5. Paalsgard A/S

6. Lonza Group Ltd.

7. Kerry Group PLC

8. Ingredion Incorporated

9. Beldem SA

10. Corbion NV

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Food Emulsifiers market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

