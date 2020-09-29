Veterinary Drugs Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Product (Anti-infectives, Anti-inflammatory, Parasiticides, Others), By Animal (Companion, Livestock), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral,Topical), Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Others,) and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Veterinary Drugs Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Veterinary Drugs Market Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Veterinary Drugs Market market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

This report focuses on the Veterinary Drugs market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Veterinary Drugs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Veterinary Drugs Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Veterinary Drugs Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Veterinary Drugs Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Zoetis

Intervet Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Ceva

Elanco

Vetoquinol S.A.

Bayer AG

Bimeda, Inc.

Pharmgate Inc.

Other players

REPORT COVERAGE

The global veterinary drugs market is anticipated to grow owing to a number of factors such as the increasing prevalence of animal diseases, increasing incidences of zoonotic diseases, increase in pet ownership, increased demand for meat and animal-based products, usage of animals in agriculture, easy accessibility and affordability of treatment, increasing awareness of animal health and welfare, and increasing animal adoption. The introduction of new products in the market, along with an increasing number of animals worldwide undergoing therapeutic treatments is projected to further augment the demand for veterinary drugs during the forecast period.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the veterinary drugs industry trends and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market segments include product, animal, route of administration, distribution channel, and geography. On the basis of the product, the global market segments include anti-infectives, anti-inflammatory, parasiticides, and others.

Based on animal, the global market is segmented into companion, and livestock. Based on route of administration, the global market for veterinary drugs market is segmented into oral, parenteral, and topical. Based on distribution channel, the global market is segmented into veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, pharmacies & drug stores, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report on veterinary drugs market analysis includes market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the pipeline analysis of veterinary drugs, overview of company share analysis, overview of strategies by key market leaders, key industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, regulatory Scenario, and overview of cost analysis.

SEGMENTATION

By Product

Anti-infectives

Anti-inflammatory

Parasiticides

Others

By Animal

Companion

Livestock

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Topical

Distribution Channel

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS

In Aug 2020, Merck Animal Health Completed the Acquisition of Worldwide Rights to VECOXAN® Brand of Parasiticides for Ruminant Portfolio. The acquisition Broadens Merck Animal Healths Position with Enhanced Parasite Protection in Calves and Lambs. Merck Animal Health, known as MSD Animal Health outside the United States and Canada, a division of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA (NYSE:MRK), today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of the worldwide rights to VECOXAN® (diclazuril), an oral suspension for the prevention of coccidiosis in calves and lambs, from Elanco Animal Health.

VECOXAN is efficacious, in lambs, against the prevention of coccidiosis caused by Eimeria crandallis and Eimeria ovinoidalis, and in calves, against coccidiosis caused by Eimeria bovis and Eimeria zuernii. VECOXAN is available in Europe, South Africa, South Korea and Japan.

Coccidiosis causes significant economic loss to farmers and producers due to reduced feed conversion, reduced growth rates, reduced performance or death, and by increased susceptibility to other infections, such as intestinal disease or Bovine Respiratory Disease.

Elanco Animal Health Inc. agreed to sell the worldwide rights for Vecoxan to Merck & Co. Inc. unit Merck Animal Health for $55 million in an all-cash deal. Elanco is divesting the rights in a bid to address antitrust concerns regarding its $7.6 billion acquisition of Bayers animal health business, which is expected to close in mid-2020.

The Vecoxan deal brings the total divestitures between $120 million and $140 million in revenue, which Elanco previously stated it would need to divest across both organizations to achieve any required clearances globally. In total, Elanco has generated about $425 million in pretax proceeds from the divestitures, and the company plans to use these funds to pay down debt associated with the Bayer animal health deal.

Elanco has received antitrust clearance for the acquisition in China, Turkey and Ukraine. The company noted that it is in advanced discussions with the required regulatory authorities, which are progressing as expected. Vecoxan joins Elancos previously announced Osurnia® and Capstar® divestitures, and divestiture of European Economic Area and U.K. rights for Drontal® and Profender® from the Bayer portfolio.

In May 2019, the U.S. FDA granted regulatory approval to Bimeda, Inc. for the product offering of OxyMed LA treatment of pneumonia and shipping fever complex in cattle and the treatment of bacterial enteritis

In May 2019, the U.S. FDA granted regulatory approval to Bimeda, Inc., for the product offering of EnroMed 100 for the treatment of bovine respiratory disease (BRD) in bovine and swine respiratory disease (SRD) in swine.

In May 2019, Pharmgate Inc. received the regulatory approval from the U.S. FDA for the control of swine dysentery, for the product offering of Denagard and Deracin



Veterinary Drugs Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Product (Anti-infectives, Anti-inflammatory, Parasiticides, Others), By Animal (Companion, Livestock), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral,Topical), Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Others,) and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

