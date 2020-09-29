Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Inhalable Drugs market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Inhalable Drugs Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Inhalable Drugs market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Inhalable Drugs Market: by Product (Spray, Dry Powder Formulation and Aerosol); by Application (Respiratory Diseases (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Asthma, and Other Respiratory Diseases) and Non-Respiratory Diseases)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the inhalable drugs market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the inhalable drugs market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the inhalable drugs market on a global as well as regional level.

According to the report, the global demand for the inhalable drug market was valued at approximately USD 24.89 billion in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 39.57 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 6.9% between 2019 and 2025.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the inhalable drugs market, we have included a competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the inhalable drugs market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the inhalable drugs market on global and regional basis.

The study provides a crucial view on the inhalable drugs by segmenting the market based on product, application, and region. All the segments of the inhalable drugs market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2025.

Oral and injectable drugs are widely used therapies across the globe. However, the use of the inhalation route of administration is gaining momentum in the market for the delivery of peptide, proteins, and other drugs. Pulmonary delivery of systemic drug therapies is widely used for treating mainly refractory ailments and chronic diseases. Inhaled drugs are mainly used in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma, to avoid active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) exposure to harsh environmental conditions and gastrointestinal tract enzymes.

The demand for the inhalable drug market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic non-respiratory diseases like diabetes, infectious diseases, Parkinsons disease, and chronic respiratory diseases such as chronic pulmonary obstructive disease (COPD), asthma etc. Additionally, the increasing geriatric population across the globe, technological advancements, increasing R&D spending to bring novel inhalation therapy drugs using nanoparticles, nanocrystals, surfactant carriers are other important factors that boost the market growth. The novel therapy helps in increased systemic availability of drugs and can be conveniently administered over invasive methods, minimal toxicity, and improved drug interactions. However, the high cost of inhalable drugs may limit market growth over the forecast period. Emerging markets with an increasingly aging population and unmet medical needs are expected to bring growth opportunities over the forecast period for the global inhalable drugs market.

Based on the product, the global inhalable drug market is segmented into spray, dry powder formulation, and aerosol. The dry powder formulation product segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 due to increased efficacy and better performance as compared to other forms. The dry powder formulation segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Aerosol products will register steady growth in the coming years.

Based on the application, the inhalable drug market is categorized into non-respiratory diseases and respiratory diseases. The respiratory diseases segment is sub-segmented into chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and other respiratory diseases. The respiratory disease application segment accounted for largest market share in 2018 whereas the non-respiratory diseases application segment is projected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. Increasing preference for non-invasive or minimally invasive therapies is expected to drive the demand for inhalable drugs in other non-respiratory diseases.

North America dominated the global inhalable drugs market in 2018. The presence of developed healthcare infrastructure, increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, the presence of major players, increasing R&D investments for novel therapy development are factors driving the market in this region. Europe was the second-largest regional market. Increasing awareness, favorable reimbursement policies, and increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders are major factors that boost the market growth in this region. Latin America is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific region will exhibit the highest growth for the inhalable drug market during the forecast period. The increasing geriatric population with high susceptibility to chronic respiratory disorders and other non-respiratory diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing prevalence of asthma, COPD are factors promoting inhalable drug market growth in the Asia Pacific. The Middle East and Africa region is projected to show considerable growth in the coming years.

Major players included in the report are Cipla Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Mundipharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Mylan, Vectura, Sanofi, and AstraZeneca among others.

The report segment of global inhalable drugs market as follows:

Global Inhalable Drugs Market: By Product

Dry Powder Formulation

Aerosol

Spray

Global Inhalable Drugs Market: By Application

Respiratory Diseases

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Asthma

Other Respiratory Diseases

Non-Respiratory Diseases

Global Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market: By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

In September 2020, GlaxoSmithKline plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) and Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) announced the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new indication for Trelegy Ellipta (fluticasone furoate/umeclidinium/vilanterol ˜FF/UMEC/VI) for the treatment of asthma in patients aged 18 years and older adding to its current license for use in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Trelegy Ellipta is not indicated for the relief of acute bronchospasm.

The FDA-approved strength for both COPD and asthma is fluticasone furoate / umeclidinium / vilanterol 100/62.5/25mcg. There is an additional strength for asthma alone which is fluticasone furoate / umeclidinium / vilanterol 200/62.5/25mcg.

The approval means Trelegy is the first single inhaler triple therapy approved for the maintenance treatment of both asthma and COPD and is the only single inhaler triple therapy available for patients in a convenient once-daily inhalation in the US. The approval is an important advance for patients as it allows them to benefit from triple therapy by using one inhaler, once-a-day.

Trelegys approval for the maintenance treatment of asthma in patients aged 18 years and older introduces a new paradigm for managing the approximately 30% of adult asthma patients who still experience symptoms despite being adherent to inhaled corticosteroids/ long-acting beta-agonist (ICS/LABA) combination therapy.

In the US there are almost 20 million adults living with asthma and many of those continue to live with and adapt their lives around ongoing symptoms.

FF/UMEC/VI is a combination of three molecules in a single inhaler that only needs to be taken in a single inhalation, once a day. It contains fluticasone furoate, an inhaled corticosteroid, umeclidinium, a long-acting muscarinic antagonist; and vilanterol, a long-acting beta2-adrenergic agonist, delivered in GSKs Ellipta dry powder inhaler.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Inhalable Drugs in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Inhalable Drugs Market: by Product (Spray, Dry Powder Formulation and Aerosol); by Application (Respiratory Diseases (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Asthma, and Other Respiratory Diseases) and Non-Respiratory Diseases)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580