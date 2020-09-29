Global Kidney Cancer and Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) Drugs Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Kidney Cancer and Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) Drugs market.

Kidney cancer/ renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is among ten most commonly observed cancer these days. It is sixth common cancer observed in men and it is the tenth most common cause of cancer for women.

Bladder cancer is the tenth most common cancer worldwide and the sixth most common cancer in the US. In 2018, there were over half a million new cases of bladder cancer diagnosed, with around 200,000 deaths from the disease globally. In the US, an estimated 80,470 cases of bladder cancer were diagnosed in 2019, with around 12,500 locally advanced or metastatic cases presented annually. UC accounts for about 90% of all bladder cancer. UC becomes harder to treat as it advances, spreading through the layers of the bladder wall.

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown of data from year 2014 to 2020 and forecast until 2029:

Afinitor (Everolimus)

Avastin (Bevacizumab)

Cabomety (Cabozantinib)

Inlyta (Axitinib)

Nexavar (Sorafenib)

Proleukin (Aldesleukin)

Torisel (Temsirolimus)

Sutent (Sunitinib)

Votrient (Pazopanib)

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown of data from year 2014 to 2019 and forecast until 2025:

Hospitals

Clinic

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Active Biotech Ab

Amgen

Bayer AG

Cipla Limited

Roche Holding AG

Glaxosmithkline Plc

Novartis Ag

Pfizer, Inc.

In Jun 2020, FDA Approves BAVENCIO as First-Line Maintenance Treatment for Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma. First and only FDA-approved immunotherapy to demonstrate a significant overall survival benefit in the first-line setting in a Phase III study. Priority review completed under FDAs Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) pilot program, following receipt of Breakthrough Therapy Designation. EMD Serono, the biopharmaceutical business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany in the US and Canada, and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for BAVENCIO® (avelumab) for the maintenance treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (UC) that has not progressed with first-line platinum-containing chemotherapy.For patients that do not progress on platinum-containing chemotherapy, BAVENCIO is administered as a first-line maintenance treatment until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity.

The FDA previously approved BAVENCIO under the accelerated approval program in 2017 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic UC who have disease progression during or following platinum-containing chemotherapy, or who have disease progression within 12 months of neoadjuvant or adjuvant treatment with platinum-containing chemotherapy, based on tumor response rate and duration of response. Continued approval was contingent upon verification of clinical benefit, which was demonstrated in JAVELIN Bladder 100. The FDA has now converted the accelerated approval to full approval.

This approval for BAVENCIO, has the opportunity to fundamentally shift the standard of care in the first-line setting of advanced bladder cancer. The focus will be to work closely with the GU community to ensure that this novel and potentially life-changing treatment paradigm is rapidly integrated into clinical practice.

The alliance is committed to providing patient access and reimbursement support through its CoverOne® program to patients who have been prescribed BAVENCIO. This program provides a spectrum of patient access and reimbursement support services intended to help US patients prescribed BAVENCIO receive appropriate access.

