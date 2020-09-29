Global Multiple Myeloma Diagnostic Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Multiple Myeloma Diagnostic market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Multiple Myeloma Diagnostic Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Multiple Myeloma Diagnostic market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: World Multiple Myeloma Diagnostic Market

Plasma cells help in fighting infection however, malignant plasma cells in multiple myeloma accumulate in the bone marrow, blocks the normal function of plasma cells. The M protein which is an abnormal antibody produced by malignant plasma cells cause tumors, bone destruction, kidney damage, and damaged immune function. However, in the recent years, ten new drugs have received in approval in short period of time due to the formation of Multiple Myeloma Research

Foundation and the increasing attention, advancement, and researches for multiple myeloma diagnostics and therapies.In 2018, the global Multiple Myeloma Diagnostic market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Multiple Myeloma Diagnostic status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Multiple Myeloma Diagnostic development in United States, Europe and China

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Viewpoint: World Multiple Myeloma Diagnostic Market

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown of data from year 2014 to 2019 and forecast until 2025:

Multiple Myeloma Suppression

Multiple Myeloma Treatment

Segmentation by Application : Breakdown of data from year 2014 to 2019 and forecast until 2025:

Institutional Sales

Hospital Pharmacies

Specialty Clinic

Drug Store

Top Companies & Key Players: World Multiple Myeloma Diagnostic Market

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Genzyme Corporation

Celgene Corporation

Millennium Pharmaceuticals

Novartis AG

Amgen, Inc

Juno Therapeutics

Janssen Biotech, Inc

Johnson & Johnson

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Pfizer

AbbVie Inc

Innate Pharma SA

Onyx Pharmaceuticals

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc

Takeda Pharmaceutical

In Aug 2020, European Commission approves BLENREP (belantamab mafodotin) for the treatment of patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma. GlaxoSmithKline plc today announced the European Commission has granted conditional marketing authorisation for BLENREP (belantamab mafodotin) as monotherapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma in adult patients who have received at least four prior therapies and whose disease is refractory to at least one proteasome inhibitor, one immunomodulatory agent, and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, and who have demonstrated disease progression on the last therapy. BLENREP is a first-in-class humanised anti-BCMA (B-cell maturation antigen) treatment for these patients whose disease has progressed despite the current standard of care.

Data demonstrated that treatment with single-agent BLENREP, administered as a 2.5 mg/kg dose every three weeks (Q3W), resulted in an overall response rate of 32%. The median duration of response was 11 months and median overall survival was 13.7 months.

The approval of BLENREP, with its novel mechanism of action, represents a new class of treatment that patients can turn to when their cancer stops responding to other standard of care options.

BLENREP employs a multi-faceted mechanism of action and is directed toward BCMA, a cell-surface protein that plays an important role in the survival of plasma cells and is expressed on multiple myeloma cells. BLENREP is an antibody drug conjugate comprising a humanised anti-B cell maturation antigen (BCMA) monoclonal antibody conjugated to the cytotoxic agent auristatin F via non-cleavable linker. The drug linker technology is licensed from Seattle Genetics; monoclonal antibody is produced using POTELLIGENT Technology licensed from BioWa.

The US Food and Drug Administration approved BLENREP as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least four prior therapies including an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, a proteasome inhibitor and an immunomodulatory agent, following a priority review for the companys Biologics License Application.

Key Insights Covered: World Multiple Myeloma Diagnostic Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Multiple Myeloma Diagnostic industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Multiple Myeloma Diagnostic industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Multiple Myeloma Diagnostic industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Multiple Myeloma Diagnostic industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Multiple Myeloma Diagnostic industry.

Research Methodology: Global Multiple Myeloma Diagnostic Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

