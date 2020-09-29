Global Ibrutinib Market 2020-2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ibrutinib market.

Ibrutinib is a small molecule that acts as an irreversible potent inhibitor of Burton’s tyrosine kinase. It is designated as a targeted covalent drug and it presents a very promising activity in B cell malignancies. Ibrutinib was developed by Pharmacyclics Inc and in November 2013 was FDA-approved for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma. Later, in February 2014, ibrutinib was approved for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and it is also indicated for the treatment of patients with Waldenstrom’s Macroglobulinemia.

Ibrutinib has also been approved by the EMA for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and mantle cell lymphoma.4 Ibrutinib was approved for use in chronic graft versus host disease in August 2017.

Market Segmentation: Global Ibrutinib Market

Segmentation by Product Type : Breakdown of data from year 2014 to 2020 and forecast until 2029:

90 Capsules/Box

120 Capsules/Box

Segmentation by Application : Breakdown of data from year 2014 to 2020 and forecast until 2029:

Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma

Other

Top Companies & Key Players: Global Ibrutinib Market

The report offers a detailed analysis of several leading Ibrutinib manufacturers including:

Beacon Pharmaceuticals

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Incepta Pharmaceuticals

Pharmacyclics Inc

Bluepharma

Johnson & Johnson

In Sep 2020, The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson announced the submission of a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking approval of DARZALEX FASPRO„¢ (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj), a subcutaneous formulation of daratumumab, for the treatment of patients with light chain (AL) amyloidosis, a rare and potentially fatal disease for which there are no currently approved therapies. The sBLA is supported by positive results from the Phase 3 ANDROMEDA study. ANDROMEDA evaluated subcutaneous daratumumab in combination with bortezomib, cyclophosphamide and dexamethasone (D-VCd) compared to VCd alone and met its primary endpoint of overall hematologic complete response rate.

In Sep 2020, The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved a variation to the marketing authorisation for IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib), extending the approved indication in chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) to include combination with rituximab for previously untreated adult patients. The decision is based on data from the Phase 3 E1912 study that showed previously untreated patients aged 70 years or younger treated with ibrutinib plus rituximab lived longer without disease progression than those treated with the established chemo-immunotherapy regimen fludarabine, cyclophosphamide and rituximab (FCR). The study was designed and conducted in the United States by the ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group (ECOG-ACRIN) and sponsored by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), which is part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

