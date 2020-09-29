Global Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis (PPV-MF) Market 2020-2029

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis (PPV-MF) market.
Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis (PPV-MF) Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis (PPV-MF) market during the forecast period (2020-2029).
It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
This report studies the global Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis (PPV-MF) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis (PPV-MF) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
- AbbVie Inc
- Celgene Corp
- CTI BioPharma Corp
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Gilead Sciences Inc
- Incyte Corp
- Italfarmaco SpA
- JW Pharmaceutical Corp
- MedImmune LLC
- MEI Pharma Inc
- Merck & Co Inc
- Novartis AG
- NS Pharma Inc
- Promedior Inc
- Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
Asia-Pacific
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- China
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Singapore
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
- Durvalumab
- Givinostat
- Glasdegib
- Idelalisib
- IMG-7289
- Others
Key Development
In July 2020, European Commission Approved DAURISMO„¢ (glasdegib) for Certain Adult Patients with Newly Diagnosed Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) announced that the European Commission approved DAURISMO„¢ (glasdegib), a Hedgehog pathway inhibitor, in combination with low-dose cytarabine (LDAC), a type of chemotherapy, for the treatment of newly diagnosed (de novo or secondary) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in adult patients who are not candidates for standard chemotherapy.
The approval follows the medicines positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) earlier this year, as well as the medicines approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November 2018.
The European Commissions approval of DAURISMO is based on results from the Phase 2 BRIGHT 1003 trial, which showed DAURISMO nearly doubled median overall survival compared to LDAC alone (8.3 months vs. 4.3 months, HR 0.463, 95% CI [0.299,0.717]) in patients with previously untreated (de novo or secondary) AML who were not eligible for intensive chemotherapy. The difference represented a 54 percent reduction in the risk of death for patients treated with DAURISMO plus LDAC (HR: 0.463, 95% CI: 0.299, 0.717, one-sided p-value 0.0002)
DAURISMO in combination with low-dose cytarabine nearly doubled overall survival compared to low-dose cytarabine alone. People with previously untreated acute myeloid leukemia who cannot withstand intensive chemotherapy are in urgent need of new options and using this new therapy that may extend survival for appropriate patients.
DAURISMO is a once-daily oral Hedgehog pathway inhibitor, taken in combination with LDAC. In the EU, DAURISMO is approved in combination with LDAC for the treatment of newly diagnosed (de novo or secondary) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in adult patients who are not candidates for standard chemotherapy. In the U.S. and Canada, DAURISMO is approved in combination with LDAC for the treatment of newly diagnosed AML in adult patients who are 75 years or older or who have comorbidities that preclude use of intensive induction chemotherapy.
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
- Hospital
- Clinic
- Others
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze and study the global Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis (PPV-MF) capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2029);
- Focuses on the key Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis (PPV-MF) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
- Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
- To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
- To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
- To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis (PPV-MF) are as follows:
- History Year: 2015-2019
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Year 2020 to 2029
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
- Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis (PPV-MF) Manufacturers
- Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis (PPV-MF)
- Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
- Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis (PPV-MF) Subcomponent
- Manufacturers
- Industry Association
- Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
- Regional and country-level analysis of the Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis (PPV-MF) market, by end-use.
- Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis (PPV-MF) Market 2020-2029
