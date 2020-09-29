Magnetic Drilling Machine Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2028

Magnetic Drilling Machine Market: Introduction

A magnetic drilling machine is a portable machine usually used for drilling operations with a magnetic base. This magnetic drilling machine can use various tools such as annular cutters, milling cutters, twist drill bits, end mills and other rotary cutters. Hence, with the option to use several tools and the portable feature makes this machine very handy for the industrial as well as the commercial purposes in the global market.

The magnetic drilling machine are also used for tapping, reaming and countersink applications in the global market. One of the most important advantages of using a magnetic drilling machine, is to reduce or restrict the torque forces created by the large bits. Additionally, the combination of low RPMs and a stable magnetic base helps the magnetic drilling machine to reduce such unwanted high torque forces.

The magnetic drilling machine are ideal for metal drilling and the portable feature makes it a noticeable option among all the drilling machine used for small and medium application. A portable magnetic drilling machine is more efficient and faster alternative to conventional metal drilling machines such as the drill press. All magnetic drilling machines are equipped with a powerful and efficient electromagnet, which enables the machine to get clamped easily on the work piece to be machined or drilled. As the electromagnet gets energized the magnetic drilling machines gets sturdily fixed to the metal work piece and thus gives the operator steady feed to the work piece.

Not only the electromagnet helps the magnetic drilling machine to remain steady, but also does not allow the machine to dismount while machining the job. Furthermore, the magnetic drilling machine can be used in all the possible locations such as horizontal, vertical and overhead. The magnetic drilling machine is ideal for the metal drilling operations, however they can also be used on non-metals materials such as wood, stainless steel, etc. with the help of clamping and holding devices

Magnetic Drilling Machine Market: Dynamics

The global magnetic drilling machine market is projected to grow with an addressable pace over the next ten years and is estimated to generate maximum revenues in the global as well as the regional market. This growth can be attributed to an impressive development in the global manufacturing and fabrication industry. The never ending demand for manufacturing and fabricating various metals is estimated to propel the demand for machines such as the magnetic drilling machine over the forthcoming years.

A magnetic drilling machine gives the degree of freedom to perform various manufacturing material removing & finishing processes. The magnetic drilling machine are used to improve machine productivity, reduce the machine operator’ setup time and also enhance the part quality.

The manufacturing of automatic and intelligent magnetic drilling machine in complex shapes, various designs, and dissimilar sizes are some of the prominent growth drivers which are estimated to increase the market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, the manufacturing and fabrication industry has increased rapidly over the past few years, this is anticipated to further fuel the demand of magnetic drilling machines in the global market.

Magnetic Drilling Machine Market: Segmentation

The Magnetic Drilling Machine market can be segmented by capacity, operation, mode and application.

By Capacity, the Magnetic Drilling Machine market can be segmented as:

Light Duty Magnetic Drilling Machine

Medium Duty Magnetic Drilling Machine

Heavy Duty Magnetic Drilling Machine

By Operation, the Magnetic Drilling Machine market can be segmented as:

Manual

Semiautomatic

Automatic

By Mode, the Magnetic Drilling Machine market can be segmented as:

Wired

Wireless

By Application, the Magnetic Drilling Machine market can be segmented as: Industrial Commercial Residential



Magnetic Drilling Machine Market: Regional Outlook

The global magnetic drilling machine market is estimated to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The everlasting demand for metal removing and fabrication applications in the global market is estimated to fuel the market growth of magnetic drilling machines in the near future. The increasing disposable income and high standard of living of people particularly in the Europe and North America region has enabled to them to buy superior goods machined by such magnetic drilling machine.

This has commanded the growth of the magnetic drilling machine market in the above regions. Moreover, the manufacturing sector in the emerging economies such as China, India, ASEAN countries, Mexico, Brazil, amongst others has been progressing well from the last few years and it is expected to continue over the next decade. Thus creating a favorable environment for equipment such as the magnetic drilling machines and their related tools in these emerging markets.

Magnetic Drilling Machine Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Magnetic Drilling Machine market, identified across the value chain include:

BDS Machines Private Limited

ALLCUT

Steelmax

Euroboor

FE Powertools

NITTO KOHKI

Holemaker

Magbroach (UK) Ltd

BDM INFOTECH PVT. LTD.

Apt Tools & Machinery India Private Limited

