Global Safety Light Curtain Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Safety Light Curtain Market Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Safety Light Curtain Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Safety Light Curtain Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global safety light curtain market report has been segmented on the basis of component, resolution, end use industry, and region.

Global Safety Light Curtain Market: Overview

Safety light curtain is also known as optical guard, light screen, and presence sensing device. It is used for safeguarding an individual from hazardous machines. It also reduces the fatigue of the operator and offers flexibility and freedom. Safety light curtain provides a virtual barrier from photo sensors and infrared light beams.

Global Safety Light Curtain Market: Dynamics

Rising forth industrial revolution and growing industrial sector are major factors driving growth of the global safety light curtain market. In addition, increasing number of accidents, coupled with industrial safety regulation in various countries are also factors supporting growth of the global market.

Safety light curtain eliminates the requirement of open and close the doors with each cycle. It offers more design flexibility than conventional hard-wired switches. These are some of the factors fueling growth of the target market. Furthermore, development of safety light curtains with digital indicators is a factor expected to boost growth of the global safety light curtain market over the forecast period.

However, the requirement of regular maintenance of safety light curtains and these curtains cannot be used for protection from secondary hazards. These are factors that may hamper growth of the global safety light curtain market. Nevertheless, growing various industries in developing countries and growing adoption of automation technology can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Safety Light Curtain Market: Segment Analysis

Among the resolution segments, the 25“90mm segment is expected to register high growth in the near future. Resolution with 25“90mm include 50“90mm and 25mm to 90mm. Curtains with 50“90mm resolution are used for keeping robotic arms in a safe area. It also follows an emergency protocol if there is a breach to the curtains externally or internally. These are the factors supporting growth of this segment in the global market.

Among the end use Industry segments, the automotive segment is expected to dominate the global market in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Increasing use of automation machines, conveyor machine, press machines, robotic arms, welding machines, etc. and adoption of safety light curtains for protection of workers are factors supporting growth of the automotive segment in the target market.

Global Safety Light Curtain Market: Regional Analysis

Market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Presence of prominent players and growing industrial sector are factors driving growth of the target market in countries in this region. In addition, the presence of a major manufacturing hub is China is another factor propelling growth of the target market in the Asia Pacific. The market in North America accounts for second-highest share in terms of revenue in the near future followed by Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Safety Light Curtain Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Component:

Control Units

Light Emitting Diodes

Displays

Photoelectric Cells

Enclosures

Segmentation by Resolution:

More Than 90mm

25“90mm

9“24mm

Segmentation by End Use Industry:

Food & Beverages

Automotive

Healthcare

Semiconductor & Electronics

Others

