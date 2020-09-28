Global Anti-Fog Additives Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Anti-Fog Additives Market market.

The global anti-fog additives market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Global Anti-Fog Additives Market: Overview

Anti-fog additives are non-ionic surfactants used to prevent or reduce the fog formation in the plastic sheets or films. Formation of fog is because of condensation process in which air is changed into liquid water due to the temperature difference, surface tension, or humidity. Anti-fog additives act as surface activators which lowers surface tension by spreading water droplets evenly over the surface and thereby increasing the visibility.

Global Anti-Fog Additives Market: Dynamics

Growing usage of the additive in food and agriculture food packaging and increasing demand for high-quality and efficient optical products are some major factors expected to drive growth of the target market. Moreover, increasing adoption of advanced techniques to improve crop yield and growing awareness regarding anti-fog additives to preserve quality of processed food products are some other factors expected to drive growth of the anti-fog additives market. In addition, changing consumer preferences regarding biodegradable food packaging and agricultural films is estimated to open new market avenues over the forecast period.

However, stringent regulations regarding the integration of chemicals in food packaging along with hazardous waste produced at the time of films production are some factors that may restrain growth of the target market to a certain extent.

A recent trend observed in the target market is antifog additives are well-accepted in the food preservation and agriculture sector. For food packaging, the additives used must be Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved.

Global Anti-Fog Additives Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the glycerol esters segment is projected to dominate the target market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to growing demand for glycerol esters from cosmetics & personal care sector.

Among the application segments, the food packaging segment is expected to contribute major revenue share to the target market owing to increasing demand for anti-fog additives in food packaging products.

Global Anti-Fog Additives Market: Region Analysis

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to contribute major share in terms of revenue in the global market. This can be attributed to increasing adoption of advanced agricultural practices in countries such as China and India. In addition, increasing demand for innovative packaging solutions to increase the aesthetic appeal of the products, modern lifestyle, changing food preferences, and growing economy are some of the other factors expected to drive growth of the target market in the Asia Pacific.

Furthermore, anti-fog additives market in Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are expected to register rapid growth in terms of revenue in the near future. In addition, increasing income level of the middle-class population, economical manufacturing of anti-fog additives, and growth of food processing and food packaging industries are some factors expected to drive growth of the anti-fog additives market in the region.

Global Anti-Fog Additives Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Glycerol Esters

Polyglycerol Esters

Sorbitan Esters of Fatty Acids

Ethoxylated Sorbitan Esters

Others (titanium dioxide, polyoxyethylene esters of oleic acid, gelatin)

Segmentation by Application:

Agricultural films

Food Packaging Films

