Global Fermentation Ingredients Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Fermentation Ingredients Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

the global fermentation ingredients market is segmented on the basis of type, form, process, application, and region.

Global Fermentation Ingredients Market: Overview

Fermentation is a metabolic process that converts sugar, cellulosic material, and starch into food, fuel, feed, and other industrial products into acid, gases, or alcohol. Fermentation ingredients are majorly used in animal feed and food & beverage sector in order to enhance shelf life of products.

Global Fermentation Ingredients Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for fermentation-derived products among end-user industries is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global fermentation ingredients market. In addition, growth of the bioethanol industry, ecological concerns, and rising awareness regarding bio-based products among consumers are some factors expected to drive growth of the global market. Moreover, increasing demand for steroids & antibiotics and rising use of fermentation products as a raw material in leather, textile, chemical, plastic, and rubber industries is expected to fuel growth of the target market. Rising demand for products with longer shelf life is also expected to fuel global market for fermented ingredients. In addition, technological innovation and new product development and acquisitions by major players are some of the factors expected to boost growth of the global fermentation ingredients market.

However, high cost and possibilities of health risks due to fermentation are some of the major factors that may restrain growth of the global market to a certain extent.

Global Fermentation Ingredients Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the polymer segment is expected to contribute substantial revenue share in the global market.

Among the form segments, the dry form segment is estimated to account for major revenue share and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Among the process segments, the aerobic fermentation segment is expected to hold significant revenue share in the global market over the forecast period.

Among the application segments, the food & beverage segment is expected to hold a significant share in terms of revenue in the global market over the forecast period.

Global Fermentation Ingredients Market: Regional Analysis

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to contribute a major share in terms of revenue as compared to other regions. This can be attributed to growing awareness regarding preservation of food, along with rising awareness and demand for healthy foods in countries in the region. In addition, growing demand for fermented ingredients in the pharma industry, coupled with rising demand for industrial enzymes are expected to propel growth of the target market over the next 10 years. In addition, inclination towards the use of fermented ingredients due to benefits to the human digestive system, is expected to boost growth of the target market.

The market in North America is expected to account for a significant share in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing adaptability of fermented food and beverages and positive support from the government.

Global Fermentation Ingredients Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Amino acids

Organic acids

Industrial enzymes

Polymer

Antibiotics

Others (Vitamins, Biogas)

Segmentation by Form:

Dry form

Liquid form

Segmentation by Process:

Batch fermentation

Continuous fermentation

Aerobic fermentation

Anaerobic fermentation

Segmentation by Application:

Food & beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Textile & leather

Others (Paper, Biofuel)

