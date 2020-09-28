Global Aircraft Piston Engines Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Aircraft Piston Engines Market market.

Global Aircraft Piston Engines Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global aircraft piston engines market report has been segmented on the basis of type, maximum take-off weight, application, and region.

Global Aircraft Piston Engines Market: Overview

Aircraft piston engine is component of propulsion system for aircrafts that generates high mechanical power. These aircraft engines are lightweight gas turbines or piston engines.

Global Aircraft Piston Engines Market: Dynamics

Rising demand for aircraft piston in various end-use applications such as military usage, commercial usage, and private usage is a major factor expected to drive global aircraft piston engine market growth. Increasing adoption of advanced aircraft piston engines for travelling at higher altitude is among another key factor expected to propel the global aircraft piston engines market growth over the forecast period.

In addition, aircraft piston engine offers pilot control and reduces vibration of aircraft, which in turn expected to boost demand for these engines across the globe. This is another factor anticipated to drive growth of the target market. Growing demand for fuel-efficient aircraft is among another factor expected to drive the global aircraft piston engines market growth.

Growing awareness regarding safety and security owing to increasing terrorism activities globally is a factor projected to fuel the global market growth. Furthermore, increasing government initiatives is another factor anticipated to boost demand for the aircraft piston engines market in the next 10 years.

However, high cost of equipment is a major factor which may hamper demand for aircraft piston engines and in turn expected to restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, weight of aircraft piston engines is high, which is a factor expected to hamper adoption of these engines and in turn expected to restrain growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Global Aircraft Piston Engines Market: Segment Insights

Among the type segments, the single engine segment is estimated to account for highest CAGR in the global aircraft piston engines market, due to rising demand for single engine piston aircraft for training purpose for various end-use application such as commercial application, military application, and agricultural application.

Among the application segments, the military usage segment is estimated to account for highest CAGR in the global aircraft piston engines market, owing to increasing adoption of aircraft piston engines in military application across the globe.

Global Aircraft Piston Engines Market: Region Insights

The North America market is expected to accounts for highest revenue share in the target market, owing to ongoing technological advancements in aircraft piston engines in the countries in this region.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to register a highest CAGR in the global market, owing to growing awareness regarding high altitude and more efficient aircraft in the countries in this region. Markets in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to register moderate revenue growth, owing to inclining investments activates in the defense sector in countries in regions.

Global Aircraft Piston Engines Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Single Engine

Multi Engine

Segmentation by Maximum Take Off Weight:

Less than 2000 kg

1000-2000 kg

2000 kg

Segmentation by Application:

Private Usage

Education Usage

Commercial Usage

Military Usage

Others

