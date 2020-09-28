Global Autopilot Systems Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Autopilot Systems Market market.

The global autopilot systems market report has been segmented on the basis of component, platform, application, and region.

Global Autopilot Systems Market: Overview

Autopilot systems are used for controling aircraft trajectory without a human operators constant hands-on control. It is a control system that provides assistance to the human pilot. Autopilot systems maintain altitude and direction of the vehicle, aircraft or vessel. It includes hydraulic, electrical, and mechanical systems used for providing guidance to the aerial vehicle.

Global Autopilot Systems Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of automation technology is a key factor driving growth of the global autopilot systems market. Growing commercial aviation sector, owing to increasing number of air travel passengers is another factor supporting growth of the global market. In addition, increasing adoption of an autopilot system in the aviation sector to reduce the involvement of humans, monitoring route, and improve navigation are also factors fueling growth of the target market. Furthermore, autopilot improve passenger comfort and fuel efficiency. These are also factors expected to propel growth of the global autopilot systems market in the near future.

However, accidents caused by failures in the autopilot system is a factor that may hamper growth of the global autopilot systems market. In addition, government regulations in various countries is another factor that could affect the adoption of autopilot system among end users. Nevertheless, adoption of autopilot systems for unmanned aerial vehicles can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Autopilot Systems Market: Segment Analysis

Among the component segments, the global positioning system segment is expected to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue in the near future. Global positioning system or GPS is used for determination of the position of an object by a satellite navigation system. Use of global positioning system to map out the route of the flight by navigation co-ordinates is a factor driving growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Among the application segments, the commercial segment is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue over the next 10 years. Increasing investment in the commercial aviation sector for the adoption of advanced technology is a key factor supporting this segment in the global market.

Global Autopilot Systems Market: Regional Analysis

Market in North America accounts for a significant share in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its position in the near future. Presence of prominent players and high adoption of advanced technology are factors driving growth of the target market in this region. Europe market is expected to account for second-highest share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Regulations regarding flight safety standards is a factor supporting growth of the target market in countries in this region. Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue in the near future, followed by Latin America. Growing aviation industry, coupled with increasing number of air travel passengers is a factor fueling growth of the target market in the Asia Pacific.

Global Autopilot Systems Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Component:

Global Positioning System

Gyroscope

Software & System Integration

Actuators

Segmentation by Platform:

Subsea

Sea

Land-based

Airborne

Segmentation by Application:

Defense & Homeland Security

Commercial

