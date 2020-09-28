Global Kitchen Sinks Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Kitchen Sinks Market market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Kitchen Sinks Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global kitchen sinks market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, material, end use, installation type, and region.

Global Kitchen Sinks Market: Overview

A sink which is also called as washbowl or wash basin. It is a usually bowl-shaped plumbing fixture which is used for washing hands, dishwashing, and other purposes. Sinks are typically having faucets or taps that dispense cold or hot water and a drain to eliminate the used water, this drain may consist of a strainer or shut-off device and an overflow prevention device. Many sinks, especially in kitchens are installed next to or inside a counter. These sinks are an integral part of the kitchen and installed in the interior side of the kitchen and often used for dishwashing and another related purpose.

Global Kitchen Sinks Market: Dynamics

Growing construction activities across the globe, is one of the key factor expected to drive growth of the global market. The basic functionality of the kitchen sink or basin includes draining the wastewater generated through washing and cleaning activities in the basin, which is resulted in increasing demand for kitchen sinks. This is a factor projected to support the revenue growth of the target market. Increasing number of restaurants, and many other commercial spaces are creating huge demand for these sinks which is a factor anticipated to propel the global market growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing demand for kitchen sinks among household application for adding an aesthetic look to the kitchen is another factor projected to augment growth of the target market.

However, the high cost of clay-based sinks and fragile risks associated with these sinks is a factor expected to hamper the global market growth to a certain extent.

Global Kitchen Sinks Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type segments, the single bowl segment is anticipated to register significant growth during the forecast period. This is owing to availability in a compact size, requires less time for cleaning due to less number of corners and edges, etc.

Among the material segments, the stainless steel segment is projected to account for significant revenue shares of the global market. This can be attributed to its durability and corrosion resistant properties.

Among the end use segments, the commercial segment is expected to register substantial growth, which can be attributed to growing demand for kitchen sinks among commercial places such as hotels, restaurants, cafes, etc. in order to add a luxurious touch to the interior of the kitchens.

Among the installation type segments, the top mount segment is projected to contribute significant shares of the global market in terms of revenue, owing to lower in cost and compactness.

Global Kitchen Sinks Market: Region Analysis

North America and Asia Pacific are dominating the kitchen sinks market and maintain their dominance during the forecast period, which can be attributed to increasing residential and commercial construction projects. In addition, increasing inclination towards modernizing the households coupled with increasing disposable income are some other factors projected to support the revenue growth of the target market in these regions. Furthermore, improved living standards, rapid urbanization in developing countries of Asia Pacific such as India and China are expected to fuel the demand for better housing facilities, which in turn, supporting target market growth in the region.

Global Kitchen Sinks Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Single Bowl

Double Bowl

Segmentation by Material:

Stainless Steel

Composite

Fireclay

Cast Iron

Others (granite, glass, etc.)

Segmentation by End Use:

Residential

Commercial

Segmentation by Installation Type:

Under Mount

Flush Mount

Top Mount

