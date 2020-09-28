Global Keloid Treatment Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Keloid Treatment Market market.

Overview

Keloid is an overgrown scar that rises above the skin level as it is growth of extra scar tissue on the healed skin area post-surgery, burn, or an injury. Keloids mostly form on hands, legs, neck, however they can form anywhere else as well. Although the reason for formation of keloids is not well known, various factors can play important role in determining the reasons for its formation including age, gender, blood group, type of wound, anatomical site, number of sites injured, family history. In addition, other reasons that could be responsible for keloid and in predicting behavior of the keloid while diagnosis or treatment include delayed healing of the wound, and hypertension.

According to NCBI, darker skinned population such as Africans, Hispanic and Asians have possibly higher tendency of developing keloid as compared to population of Caucasian race. Incidence rate in the dark pigmented individuals ranges from 4.5% to 16%.

Currently, there are various treatment available such as laser treatment, surgery, steroids, cryotherapy, etc. Moreover, individual who do not want to go for surgeries or laser treatment can easily avail silicone gel sheets, Vitamin E creams, etc. to reduce the scar visibility to a certain extent.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Growing awareness regarding esthetic appeal, especially among female population, is expected to drive growth of the keloid treatment market. In addition, rising number of accidents, burns, injuries, coupled with rising number of individuals with keloids disorder is another key factor expected to drive growth of the market. Increasing spending capacity of the individuals, especially in emerging countries is supporting growth of the target market to a significant extent. Moreover, easy availability of products such as silicone gel sheets, oils etc. is expected to support growth of the market.

However, high cost associated with keloid treatment is a major factor that could restraint growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Segment Analysis

By Type:

Among the treatment type segments, the intralesional corticosteroid injection and laser therapy segments are expected to account for higher shares in terms of revenue, owing to painless and reliable treatment options with better results compared to other treatment options.

By End User:

Among the end user segments, the hospital segment is expected to account for significant revenue share in terms of revenue in the target market, owing to high patient footfalls in the hospitals for any treatment as hospitals are highly preferred over other treatment centers.

Regional Analysis

The market in North America is expected to dominate in the global market in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to high prevalence of keloid patients and high adoption of keloid treatment and related products, coupled with consciousness regarding appearance among population in countries in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth rate in terms of revenue in the global market, owing to rising awareness regarding esthetic appeal and increasing spending capacity for personal grooming. Moreover, rapidly growing medical tourism industry in countries such as China, japan, and India in the region is another key factor supporting growth of the keloid treatment market in the region. The market is Europe is projected to follow the Asia Pacific market in terms of growth.

Company Analysis and News

Various major companies have been taking strategic steps such as mergers, acquisitions, expansion of business units, product development, and expansion of product portfolio in order to make their brand visible and increase their customer base.

In 2017 for instance, Merz North America, Inc. had announced launch of its new line of products for treatment of scars -Mederma Quick Dry Oil, and Mederma Spezial.

Global Keloid Treatment Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Treatment Type:

Occlusive dressing

Compression therapy

Cryosurgery

Excision

Radiation therapy

Laser therapy

Interferon therapy

Intralesional corticosteroid injection

Others (dermal fillers, topical creams, 5-fluorouracil, retinoic acid and imiquimod)

Segmentation by End User:

Hospitals

Dermatology clinics

Ambulatory surgical centers

Others

